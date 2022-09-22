Home » Investing Articles » 5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday

The FTSE 350 recovers some of its earlier losses…

The Motley Fool
Latest posts by The Motley Fool (see all)
Published
Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper

Image source: Getty Images

After a shaky start to the week, the FTSE 350 picked up a bit Wednesday, in advance of Thursday’s hotly-awaited interest rate decision.

Rising markets

The FTSE 100 ended Wednesday with a 45 point rise to 7,238 points, a 0.6% gain. The top index was led by Hargreaves Lansdown, Persimmon and BAE Systems, all posting 4% gains or better. Ocado continued its slide, with a further 5% loss.

There were some bigger movements for FTSE 250 stocks, as Wood Group headed the mid-cap index with a 7% gain. Aston Martin shares fell another 10%. The net effect on the FTSE 350 was a 27 point (0.7%) rise to 4,008 points.

Interest rates

These movements came a day ahead of Thursday’s interest rate decision. The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee postponed last week’s decision due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The only uncertainty seems to be the size of the next rise. General expectations are for 0.5%. But some think it could be as high as 0.75% in response to growing inflation fears. Inflation came in lower than expected in August at 9.9%, but it’s expected to rise above 10% again.

The S&P 500 was marginally ahead for much of Wednesday, but dipped 1.7% by close after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates by a further 0.75%. The Nasdaq performed similarly, with a late dive to close down 1.8%.

Gambling update

First-half results from Playtech are due Thursday. The gambling software specialist has already told us that it’s trading ahead of expectations. And it’s looking at various ways to expand into the American market.

The Playtech share price has had a volatile 12 months, gaining 12% overall. Analysts are forecasting two years of strong earnings growth.

Ex-dividend

A number of UK stocks go ex-dividend Thursday. Other things equal, we’d expect the share prices to dip by a similar amount to the dividend.

Final ex-dividends include Hargreaves Lansdown in the FTSE 100, and IG Group and Redrow in the FTSE 250.

Hitting first-half ex-dividend status we have Crest Nicholson Holdings, JTC, Essentra, HGCapital Trust, and Fidelity European Trust. Those are all FTSE 250 stocks.

Dividend payments

Dividend payments come sometime after ex-dividend dates, and a number of payments from FTSE 100 companies will be going out Thursday.

Final dividend payments are going to SSE shareholders, while Glencore, Rio Tinto and Entain shareholders will all be getting their first-half payments.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Essentra, Hargreaves Lansdown, Ocado Group, and Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Will it soon be too late to buy cheap FTSE shares?

| Kevin Godbold

Disinflation is charging towards us and I reckon that's good for FTSE shares and the businesses behind them. So I'm…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

6 top stocks to buy as protection from rising interest rates!

| Royston Wild

In periods of high inflation investors need to tread carefully to protect their wealth. Here are some key strategies I…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA for a passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

With a 7% dividend yield as his aim, our writer considers the best income-generating options for his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is up 11% in a year. What comes next?

| Christopher Ruane

A double-digit increase in the Lloyds share price over the past year has attracted our writer's attention. He considers what…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could this falling penny stock be perfect for growth and returns?

| Jabran Khan

This penny stock has experienced a recent share price fall, but this Fool wants to know if it could bounce…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 valuation concerns I have about the Woodbois share price

| Christopher Ruane

The Woodbois share price has crashed over 75% in five years. Our writer assesses whether to buy the shares.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This hot growth stock is still a buy after enormous gains

| Christopher Ruane

This UK growth stock has more than tripled in price over the past five years. Yet our writer sees further…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

3 stock market bargains I’d buy with a spare £5,000!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is packed with top stocks for value investors. Here are three I'd buy following recent market…

Read more »