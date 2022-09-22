Home » Investing Articles » 3 pieces of Warren Buffett advice for dealing with a stock market crash

3 pieces of Warren Buffett advice for dealing with a stock market crash

When there’s fear of a possible stock market crash, people offer all sorts of advice. Some, like Warren Buffett, are worth listening to.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

Are we likely to face a stock market crash in the next 12 months? The FTSE 100 has remained resilient so far, and inflation in August was less than expected. But if a crash comes, what would billionaire investor Warren Buffett advise?

I mean, there are fears that inflation will climb above 10% in September, and interest rates are rising again. This means we have less spending power, and borrowing costs are climbing.

So I’m definitely keeping the possibility of a new crash at the back of my thoughts. Or, at least, a weak 12 months or more for shares.

Switching off

Today I’m looking at three pieces of Warren Buffett advice, which I think are especially relevant when we’re concerned about a stock market crash. The first one is a commonly repeated quote, which is perhaps sometimes offered a little glibly.

Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

I do agree, totally. And if the stock market was going to close tomorrow for 10 years, that would immediately crystallise the shares I want to buy today.

But I find it quite tough to just pretend the market is closed for a decade. Yes, I should just ignore short-term share prices. But I can’t completely switch off the emotion when I see shares I own crash.

Still, it’s a great approach, and the closer we can get to it, the more easily I think we can deal with market downturns.

Raining gold

I love this next one. Speaking of stock market slumps, in his 2016 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett said:

Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it’s imperative that we rush outdoors carrying washtubs, not teaspoons.

He means that stock market slides are not to be feared, they’re to be welcomed and approached with open arms — he’s also suggested being “fearful when others are greedy” and “greedy when others are fearful“.

A stock market crash is a time of cheap shares. And we should use the opportunity to shovel up as many as we can while they’re down.

Inflation raging

Here’s another, suggesting something similar:

In the early 1980s, the time to buy stocks was when inflation raged and the economy was in the tank… In short, bad news is an investor’s best friend.”

Inflation raging, economy in the tank? Sound familiar? Buffett wrote it in a New York Times article back in 2008.

UK inflation hit 18% in 1980, at a time when energy prices were climbing. It was possibly the toughest recession since World War II. But by the end of 1989, Warren Buffett had had one of his best investing decades ever.

Be Foolish

Here at the Motley Fool we like the Warren Buffett approach. That’s why I invest for the long term, and I use stock market crashes as opportunities to buy cheap shares. And I try to keep my short-term emotions in check.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Down 78%! Has the Aston Martin share price reached rock bottom?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has lost nearly four-fifths of its value in a year. Christopher Ruane explains why he's…

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares can generate returns in a recession

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Recessionary headwinds abound, so which FTSE 100 shares can best preserve my portfolio value over the coming business cycle?

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

The easyJet share price has halved. Is it now below fair value?

| Christopher Ruane

After losing half its value in the past year, is the easyJet share price now a bargain? Our writer shows…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s price has almost halved. I’d buy!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns this FTSE 100 share but would happily buy more today, thanks to what he sees as a…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The Bank of England interest rate hike has met expectations! Are these 2 financials shares to buy today?

| Dan Coates

The base rate just rose dramatically from 1.75%, meeting predictions of 2.25%. So, are these two shares for me to…

Read more »

Stack of new one pound coins
Investing Articles

Is now the best time ever to buy income stocks?

| Alan Oscroft

I'm seeing some very tempting income stocks right now, to buy for the long term while share prices are low…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’d do with BT shares at 135p

| Roland Head

Should shareholders be worried about BT's recent share price slump? Roland Head gives his verdict on the stock and explains…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Investing Articles

Why I am not building my passive income stream only from dividend stocks

| Anton Balint

Building a stable revenue stream from dividend stocks may be one of the most reliable solutions to generate passive earnings,…

Read more »