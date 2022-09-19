Home » Investing Articles » Is this FTSE 250 stock a no-brainer buy?

Is this FTSE 250 stock a no-brainer buy?

As NHS waiting lists reach record numbers, I am looking at a FTSE 250 stock that could benefit from the backlog.

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office

Image source: Getty Images

With a record 6.8m people on NHS waiting lists, I have been looking at a FTSE 250 stock that is helping to ease the backlog.

Spire Healthcare (LSE:SPI) is the UK’s biggest private hospital group by revenue, owning 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across the nation.

Even saying the phrase ‘private healthcare’ is enough to garner dirty looks in some social circles in the UK.

However, that piques my interest further. The less ‘sexy’ an investment theme is, the more chance I have of getting in at a reasonable price. Unpopular though they may be, private providers are playing an increasing role in the healthcare space.

In the first six months of 2022, Spire Healthcare saw revenue from private patients rise by 30.9% compared with the first half of 2019.

Pandemic loser’s time to shine?

During the height of the pandemic, Spire Healthcare put its buildings, equipment, and staff at the NHS’s disposal. The NHS paid the firm for services commissioned during this emergency period, of course. Still, it wasn’t enough to keep Spire Healthcare from suffering a loss (adjusted before tax) of £18.5m in 2020.

In 2019, Spire Healthcare had made an adjusted profit of 1.8 pence per share. By 2021, that had gone negative, with the firm losing 3.6 pence per share.

Still, the stock price kept on a steady march upwards despite the negative earning prints, from a 2019 high of 139p to 250p by the end of 2021.

That is because markets are forward looking, and it was clear that a massive patient backlog would be created by the NHS suspending elective procedures to focus on Covid.

First, the good news

Inflation is at the forefront of investors’ minds this year, and Spire Healthcare can plausibly claim to be less affected than most businesses. According to research carried out by the group, the “typical private patient is able to access the funds for private care, and healthcare is a key spending priority”.

In addition, Spire Healthcare says it has locked in supplier pricing over the medium term and that it is being selective in its product choices to further tame the impact of inflation on its bottom line.

The group has also lightened up its debt load just in time for the rising interest rate environment, paying down £100m of bank debt in Q1 of this year and getting its net debt to 2.2 times EBITDA, the lowest leverage ratio it has recorded since 2016.

A sacred cow…

The factors that are currently tailwinds for Spire Healthcare could quickly turn against it in my view. The NHS is a sacred cow in Britain, and I would not bet on private providers being able to capitalise on the public sector’s woes for long without political fallout.

In 2019, the Labour Party manifesto stated its ambition to end the use of private providers in the NHS. If enacted, that would have wiped out around one-quarter of Spire Healthcare’s revenue.

Considering Spire Healthcare’s rich price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 141, I think investors have become too euphoric without taking sufficient stock of the political risks.

For that reason, I wouldn’t buy shares in Spire Healthcare, despite the numerous headlines about patients turning to private providers in frustration at NHS waiting lists.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s 5 tips to build wealth

| Kevin Godbold

If I'd learnt about these five Warren Buffett tips at the age of 30, I'd likely be a lot richer…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 battered FTSE 100 stocks that could explode when the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

The UK index is pretty volatile right now, but that's only half the story. Today, I'm looking at two depressed…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

2 UK shares with an average dividend yield of 12.5%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

These two UK shares are offering huge dividend yields, but are they right for my portfolio? Let's take a closer…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks trading at knockdown prices!

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income is a core objective of my investment strategy. But with areas of the market down, I'm looking at…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

How I’d use £30 a week to earn extra income year after year

| Christopher Ruane

Hunting for some extra income, our writer explains how he would consider investing regularly in dividend shares with some spare…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’d use the stock market correction to buy cheap shares to try and get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Time may be running out to buy cheap shares in this stock market correction. But what's the best strategy to…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Best shares to buy now: Here’s my top FTSE 100 pick

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With a record-breaking performance, this FTSE 100 business is defying all expectations, making it potentially one of the best shares…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,500 in Unilever shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Unilever shares offer great protection in a recession. But do its investors ever make any money? Our author has a…

Read more »