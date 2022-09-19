Home » Investing Articles » Hargreaves Lansdown investors are piling into Lloyds shares! Should I join in?

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are piling into Lloyds shares! Should I join in?

Demand for Lloyds Bank’s shares has rocketed since the beginning of the month. Is now the time to buy the banking giant for my portfolio?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds Banking Group’s (LSE: LLOY) share price has risen an impressive 10% so far in September. Demand for the bank’s shares is soaring as investors anticipate significant interest rate hikes in the months ahead.

Last week Lloyds was the most frequently-bought UK share on Hargreaves Lansdown’s investment platform. In fact the FTSE 100 stock accounted for a whopping 11.83% of all buy orders.

So should I also consider investing in the bank today? Or would I be better off buying other UK shares for my portfolio?

Great all-round value

It’s hard to argue that Lloyds’ share price looks quite appealing right now. As a value investor I’m drawn to its winning combination of low earnings multiples and large dividend yield.

City brokers think Lloyds will deliver earnings per share (or EPS) of 7.2p per share in 2022. With the bank trading around 47.8p this results in a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.6 times.

To put this in context, other FTSE 100 banks NatWest and HSBC trade on multiples of 8.5 times and 8.1 times, respectively. And the broader Footsie average sits closer to 14-and-a-half times.

In terms of dividends, Lloyds shares currently command a 5% dividend yield. This beats the 3.9% FTSE 100 average by a decent margin.

Rate support

As I mentioned, market expectations for higher interest rates have boosted appetite for Lloyds shares. Banks make bigger profits in such a landscape as the difference they charge borrowers and offer savers widens.

This difference is known as the net interest margin. And higher interest rates in the first half of 2022 versus a year earlier pushed Lloyds’ margin to 2.77% from 2.5%. In turn, the bank’s net income jumped 12% year on year to £8.5bn.

Encouragingly for Lloyds, the Bank of England is predicted to keep aggressively hiking rates in this period of high inflation. A 0.5% rise is widely expected when policymakers meet next week. Though a 1% rise is being tipped by some in response to the slumping pound. Such a scenario could light a fire under Lloyds’ share price.

However…

Despite this support I don’t plan to buy Lloyds. And this isn’t just because the bank faces the threat of a profits-sapping recession in the coming months (Lloyds already put aside £377m to cover the possible cost of bad loans in the first half).

I’m happy to pass on the stock because of its poor long-term outlook.

Weak earnings have long been a problem for the bank. This in turn has caused its share price to lose 16% of its value over the past five years. And while higher interest rates are helping right now, the Bank of England is tipped to begin cutting them again in the second half of 2023.

The threat posed by challenger banks is also expected to intensify. And Lloyds’ focus on Britain creates additional danger given the prospect of long coronavirus-linked and Brexit-related economic hangovers.

All things considered, I’d rather ignore Lloyds and buy other cheap UK shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s 5 tips to build wealth

| Kevin Godbold

If I'd learnt about these five Warren Buffett tips at the age of 30, I'd likely be a lot richer…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 battered FTSE 100 stocks that could explode when the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

The UK index is pretty volatile right now, but that's only half the story. Today, I'm looking at two depressed…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

2 UK shares with an average dividend yield of 12.5%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

These two UK shares are offering huge dividend yields, but are they right for my portfolio? Let's take a closer…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks trading at knockdown prices!

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income is a core objective of my investment strategy. But with areas of the market down, I'm looking at…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 stock a no-brainer buy?

| Mark Tovey

As NHS waiting lists reach record numbers, I am looking at a FTSE 250 stock that could benefit from the…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

How I’d use £30 a week to earn extra income year after year

| Christopher Ruane

Hunting for some extra income, our writer explains how he would consider investing regularly in dividend shares with some spare…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’d use the stock market correction to buy cheap shares to try and get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Time may be running out to buy cheap shares in this stock market correction. But what's the best strategy to…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Best shares to buy now: Here’s my top FTSE 100 pick

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With a record-breaking performance, this FTSE 100 business is defying all expectations, making it potentially one of the best shares…

Read more »