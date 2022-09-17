Home » Investing Articles » Down 38%, Scottish Mortgage shares are in bargain territory!

Down 38%, Scottish Mortgage shares are in bargain territory!

Scottish Mortgage shares have collapsed over the past year, and there are several reasons for this. But right now, the stock looks like a good buy for me.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) shares have been among the worst performing on the FTSE 100 over the past year. The investment trust — which is heavily focused on growth and has significant exposure to American, Chinese and unlisted shares — reached heights above £14 a share last autumn before tanking.

So let’s take a close look at Scottish Mortgage and explore why I think this stock is a bargain not to be missed.

Diversified exposure to growth

Buying into Scottish Mortgage allows me to increase my exposure to growth shares. The thing is, not all growth stocks do well. In fact, many fail. So buying Scottish Mortgage, which has positions in around 100 companies, provides me with a diversified exposure to growth, albeit only through one transaction. But while Scottish Mortgage is down 38%, many growth stocks have fallen a lot more than that.

However, the trust reflects the value of the stocks it owns. And over the past year, the vast majority of growth stocks have fallen. In fact, all of Scottish Mortgage’s top 10 holdings, with the exception of Tesla, are down over the course of the year.

Environment remains challenging

In 2021, growth stocks as a whole became very expensive. And this, along with a surge in US treasury yields, led to a sell off. But the macroeconomic environment has remained challenging for growth stocks in 2022 and that’s why we’re still seeing Scottish Mortgage shares languish near their 52-week low.

Higher interest rates represent a challenge for growth stocks because it increases the cost of borrowing and thus increases the cost of growth. Moreover, many of SMT’s holdings, such as Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company NIO aren’t actually profit-making yet. So borrowing is normally required.

Why I’m bullish on Scottish Mortgage

Following the growth and tech stock crash at the beginning of the year, while a generalisation, I think its fair to say that many companies in this area are currently trading with more attractive valuations.

So that’s a good starting point. But I also like this fund because of its track record of picking the next big winners. The trust invested in Amazon and Tesla before they were household names and, naturally, the returns were massive.

There has also been a change at the top with former chief James Anderson leaving earlier this year. But the trust’s modus operandi will remain the same.

And despite recession forecasts, I’m backing some of Scottish Mortgage’s holdings to outperform the market. For example, online retailers such as Amazon — a SMT top 10 holding — will likely outperform high street retail, reflecting long-term trends towards online shopping.

The same goes for Tesla and NIO. Recessions bring downward pressure on spending, but I’d still expect to see continued momentum in EV sales over combustion-driven cars.

I’ve recently bought Scottish Mortgage for my pension and, at the current price, I’d buy more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Nio Inc and Scottish Mortgage. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

A second income from a spare £3 a day? I like this plan!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks some loose pocket change could be converted to a second income through regular saving and investment. Here…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 simple stock to buy with £1,000 right now

| Dr. James Fox

We're going through some testing economic times right now. And that's why I'm looking at three simple stocks to buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in easyJet shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares were tipped to make a big recovery in 2022 as travel bounced back. However, the airline stock has…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

My stock of the week: Hochschild Mining

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why a strong earnings record and mining expansion makes this precious metals firm his stock of the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares?

| Charlie Keough

After plummeting in recent times, this Fool thinks Rolls-Royce shares look cheap. Here, he weighs up whether it's time to…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 simple dividend stocks to fight back against raging inflation!

| Dr. James Fox

Dividend stocks form the core part of my portfolio, and right now I want as much income as possible. So…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

A dirt-cheap ‘almost’ penny stock I’d buy for the renewable energy revolution

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think this little-known penny stock is set to surge as the renewable energy industry continues to evolve over the…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 a month to build a passive income that beats the State Pension!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in UK shares for the long term could build a substantial nest egg that generates a passive income much…

Read more »