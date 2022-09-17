Home » Investing Articles » 2 simple dividend stocks to fight back against raging inflation!

2 simple dividend stocks to fight back against raging inflation!

Dividend stocks form the core part of my portfolio, and right now I want as much income as possible. So let’s take a look at these two simple dividend stocks.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

With inflation circling around 10%, I’m relying on dividend stocks to keep my portfolio moving forward. The thing is, picking the right dividend stocks can be tricky. After all, big dividend yields can be unsustainable — especially anything around the 10% mark.

So let’s take a look at two of my top dividend stocks to buy now.

A surging lender

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) isn’t the most interesting dividend stock out there, I appreciate that. But it offers a solid 4.2% yield and the outlook is very promising for Britain’s biggest mortgage lender.

So why am I so positive on the outlook for this stock? Well, there are several reasons. Firstly, net interest margins (NIMs) — the difference between savings and lending rates — are rising. This is integral to the bank’s profitably.

Higher rates are already having an impact on the bank’s earnings. But rates are likely to go much higher. Some analysts see interest rates reaching as high as 4% in an effort to bring down inflation. This would have a profound impact on revenue generation.

It’s also worth noting that prime minister Liz Truss intends to stop a planned increase in corporation tax. However, there are no plans to scrap a planned reduction on the 8% tax surcharge paid by banks — this is due to come down to 3%.

Naturally, the forecast recession won’t be good for credit quality. But higher interest rates should more than make up for that.

Lloyds has indicated its intention to keep growing its dividend and, maybe with some tailwinds, it’ll be back up to 2018 levels sooner rather than later. I already own Lloyds shares, but I’d buy more today.

A dividend giant

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) is offering a sizeable 7% dividend yield. And while I’d normally be wary of a yield that high, it looks pretty secure. It can comfortably afford to pay too, with its dividend cover of 1.7 also pretty good (although a coverage of two would be healthier). Moreover, it’s been a regular payer of dividends for over three decades.

The stock’s long-term performance is pretty strong — it has achieved an 11% annual return including dividends over the past decade.

And in the current macroeconomic environment, the firm should do pretty well. That’s because in a high interest rate environment, it has to set aside less capital now to make future pension payments. “We are beneficiaries of rates rising across the world,” Legal & General CEO Nigel Wilson said in a statement.

Broadly, a recession might be challenging for some of the financial services it offers. For example, customers are less likely to pay into a Stocks & Shares ISA when finances are being squeezed. But on the whole, the current environment appears to be providing L&G with a tailwind.

I’ve already added Legal & General to my portfolio, but with the share price around 260p, I’d definitely buy more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group and Legal & General. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Up over 50% in a year, these top UK stocks could keep going!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up some attractive top UK stocks that have rallied hard over the past year but could have…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Investing lessons from the Glacier Express

| G A Chester

How the stock market can help you reach your desired financial destination through investing.

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Down 38%, Scottish Mortgage shares are in bargain territory!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares have collapsed over the past year, and there are several reasons for this. But right now, the…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

A second income from a spare £3 a day? I like this plan!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks some loose pocket change could be converted to a second income through regular saving and investment. Here…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 simple stock to buy with £1,000 right now

| Dr. James Fox

We're going through some testing economic times right now. And that's why I'm looking at three simple stocks to buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in easyJet shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares were tipped to make a big recovery in 2022 as travel bounced back. However, the airline stock has…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

My stock of the week: Hochschild Mining

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why a strong earnings record and mining expansion makes this precious metals firm his stock of the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares?

| Charlie Keough

After plummeting in recent times, this Fool thinks Rolls-Royce shares look cheap. Here, he weighs up whether it's time to…

Read more »