Home » Investing Articles » 5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Friday

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Friday

The FTSE 350 is steadying, as we approach the end of the week…

The Motley Fool
Latest posts by The Motley Fool (see all)
Published
Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 350 had a calmer day Thursday, after a more volatile week overall.

UK market steadying

UK share prices started with a rocky few days, in a week that featured August inflation updates from the UK and the US. But the week looks set to end calmer, as the FTSE 100 hardly budged Thursday to end at 7,282 points. The FTSE 350 moved even less, closing at 4,035 points.

Overall, the two indexes had dipped only about 1% all week by the end of Thursday. And unless anything unexpected happens, Friday looks set to be unexciting. It’s almost as if daily stock market ups and downs don’t mean much, isn’t it?

US losses

Saying that, it might be more interesting to see how the US stock market behaves on Friday. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were sent reeling by higher-than-expected inflation figures. And they haven’t recovered yet.

By New York market close on Thursday, S&P stocks were down 4.1% on the week. The Nasdaq index, meanwhile, fell 4.6%.

Banking cash

The banking sector is struggling, is it? Try telling that to NatWest Group shareholders, who’ll have dividend payments heading in their direction Friday.

The bank raised its interim dividend by 17% to 3.5p per share. On top of that, as an outcome of the group’s share consolidation, NatWest is paying an extra dividend of 16.8p. That’s a total of 20.3p per share winging its way into investors’ accounts.

It’s dividend payment day for Barclays too. This time, it’s first-half cash of 2.25p per share.

More dividends

Currys shareholders should be getting their final dividend of 2.15p per share, to take their total for the year to 3.15p. That’s a 5% rise over last year, and represents a 5% yield on the current share price.

Vesuvius, appropriately named for its specialisation in molten metal work, is handing out 6.5p per share for H1. Analysts expect a full-year yield of 6.5%. Engineer IMI has lifted its first-half dividend too, and will pay 8.3p per share.

Friday is also interim dividend payday at Spirent Communications, 4imprint Group, Clarkson, TI Fluid Systems and Witan Investment Trust. Witan has lifted its annual dividend every year for 47 years now, and looks set for 48.

Economics

Can we really take any more economic news this week after US and UK inflation figures have had such an impact? We surely can, and we have UK retail sales figures coming our way Friday morning.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and IMI. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in boohoo shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

boohoo shares were a poor investment over the past five years, but will the next five prove more promising for…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in UK dividend shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

Juicy FTSE 100 dividends! Our writer considers which high-yielding-but-reliable dividend shares he’d add to his portfolio.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate extra income for life

| Christopher Ruane

How would our writer try to boost his income by investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA? He'd start by…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Is the Rolls-Royce share price a bargain? The company is profitable again, but its debt might be too much for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in easyJet shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Investing in easyJet shares five years ago wouldn’t have worked out well so far. But our author wonders whether the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Should I buy this falling FTSE 100 stock for growth and returns?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool takes a closer look at a prominent FTSE 100 stock that has seen its shares come under pressure.…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

BT shares look cheap and I’m finally ready to buy them

| Harvey Jones

I have been putting off buying BT shares for ages but today's low valuation and improving prospects means it's soon…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 stocks I own to boost my passive income with dividends!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool notes two current UK shares he owns for the purpose of boosting his passive income stream through dividend…

Read more »