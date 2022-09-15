Home » Investing Articles » BT shares look cheap and I’m finally ready to buy them

BT shares look cheap and I’m finally ready to buy them

I have been putting off buying BT shares for ages but today’s low valuation and improving prospects means it’s soon time to take the plunge.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

It is hard to imagine that BT (LSE: BT-A) shares brushed the 500p mark almost seven years ago in November 2015. Investors who bought the FTSE 100 telecoms giant at that peak have suffered losses, as today the shares trade at a meagre 140p.

BT shares have lost almost three-quarters of their value in that time and the decline has continued this year. They are down 10.64% over 12 months. 

Investors fled as revenues went into a steady decline, from £23.72bn in 2018 to just £20,850 in the year to 31 March. Earnings per share slid from 27.90p to 20.30p over the same period, although they picked up slightly last year.

BT shares have done so badly

At the same time, BT’s net debt has continued to grow. It hit a thumping £18bn at the end of March, up another £200m over the year. That’s bigger than the group’s market cap of £13.94bn, even after accounting for cash and current investment balances of £3.5bn.

Despite all the bad news, investors continue to hover and hope. A FTSE 100 value trap can be incredibly hard to resist, but I have resisted thus far. 

Yet I think that the buying opportunity could soon be upon us. Some investors may be pinning their hopes on takeover talk, after French billionaire and Altice owner Patrick Drahi increased his stake in BT from 12.1% to 18% last December. 

He is now the group’s biggest investor but personally, I never buy a stock on takeover talk. All too often, it comes to nought, which meant I bought at an inflated, rumour-fuelled share price.

BT’s fundamentals are starting to look better. Management anticipates adjusted EBITDA earnings of at least £7.9bn in 2023, up slightly from £7.6bn in 2022. Normalised free cash flow should range between £1.3bn and £1.5bn. 

BT’s full-year dividend has been reinstated at 7.7p a share. The stock currently yields 5.40%, covered 2.6 times by earnings.

This FTSE 100 stock has a tempting yield

Openreach continues to “build like fury” in CEO Philip Jansen’s words, passing 7.2m premises with 1.8m connections. BT’s 5G network covers more than half the UK population. Management also reports low Ofcom complaints, while customer churn is at “near record lows”.

BT Group has agreed a new premium sports joint venture Warner Bros Discovery, that will bring BT Sport and Eurosport UK together. It has also agreed a new longer-term reciprocal channel supply deal with Sky, to run beyond 2030.

BT still has challenges, including unrest among its workforce. It must also fund hefty capital expenditure on its fibre infrastructure and mobile networks, which rose 25% last year to £5.3bn. This year, it will spend another £4.8bn. 

Openreach may also face a longer-term threat to its market dominance, amid a rise in alternative fibre networks.

Yet trading at 7.03 times earnings, much of this is reflected in the price. I am now keeping a very close watch on BT shares, and may add them to my portfolio when I have a little cash to spare in October. I’ve waited long enough.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 stocks I own to boost my passive income with dividends!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool notes two current UK shares he owns for the purpose of boosting his passive income stream through dividend…

Read more »

Little girl kissing her granddad at christmastime
Investing Articles

Hurry, we’ve only 6 months left to use our 2022 Stocks & Shares ISA allowance!

| Alan Oscroft

Every year, thousands of investors forget about their Stocks and Shares ISA until the last minute. I say it's never…

Read more »

Piggy bank group pastel color background
Investing Articles

I’d invest £1,000 in these cheap UK shares this September

| Yasmin Rufo

Volatile market movements have presented a host of cheap UK shares. These are the stocks I’d add to my portfolio…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Why has the Ocado share price crashed? And is it a buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ocado share price has fallen to a fraction of its all-time high. Does that mean investors have a fresh…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

My 6-step guide to making passive income during a bear market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his plan for making passive income from dividend stocks even if the UK market nosedives in the…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 hot growth stocks I’m buying during the market dip

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he's snapping up these two growth stocks amid strong earnings and solid balance sheets.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now to ride a long-term trend

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks a long-term trend could boost one sector. That is why he would happily own two FTSE 250…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, I’m buying these 2 top dividend shares

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why these two dividend shares and their potential income streams could be a good way for him…

Read more »