Home » Investing Articles » Why I’d buy beaten-down UK shares to cope with inflation

Why I’d buy beaten-down UK shares to cope with inflation

Inflation is making our daily lives a lot tougher. But with the FTSE 100 falling. I think UK shares look great value right now.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

There was carnage on the US stock markets on Tuesday, following worse-than-expected inflation figures. I fully expected to see UK shares taking a fresh hammering Wednesday after the equivalent UK inflation data was released. But no, at least not so far.

The US consumer price index rose by 8.3% in the year to August, above the forecast 8.1%. US stock markets plunged as a result. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday down 4.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 5.2%.

In stock market terms, those are huge one-day drops. My teeth were clenched when I checked on the FTSE on Wednesday.

But there was no sea of red. At the time of writing, the FTSE 100 is off by only around 50 points, or 0.7%. And while some stocks are down, some are in the green too.

Inflation dropping

The UK consumer price index had reached 10.1% in July, and was widely tipped to climb as high as 14% before starting to ease. But the August figure has come in just below 10%, at 9.9%.

We’re still looking at inflation levels close to 40-year highs, though. And that’s very hard on our pockets. But what money I can afford to put away for the future is most definitely going into UK shares. So many just seem super cheap now.

Let’s look at Wednesday’s biggest FTSE 100 fallers to see what I mean.

Even cheaper shares

At one point, Abrdn was the biggest faller of the morning, down 4.2%. And I can understand why. It’s an investment manager, and when times are tough its business is hit. Investors are withdrawing cash — partly because they need it now, and partly to try to invest somewhere they think is safer.

But I reckon UK shares will bounce back and carry on generating cash for decades to come, the way they have done for more than a century already.

Essentials

National Grid is down there too, on a 2.5% loss. I need to stop and think about that for a moment. Yes, energy bills are high. But electricity and gas are surely going to continue to flow through National Grid’s networks for many years to come. And the company will keep making profits and paying dividends, won’t it? Today’s forecast yield of 5% looks good to me.

United Utilities has dipped 3.4% as I write, with Severn Trent down 3%. What, we’re not going to keep needing water, and waste services? It’s got to be one of the most essential essentials there is, surely?

Risky but unmissable?

There is extra risk investing in a bear market. A period of recession and reduced consumption is going to harm a lot of businesses. So whatever shares I buy in 2022, I might well be sitting on losses by this time next year.

And I’m not banking on earning the 10% I’d need to beat inflation from my investments this year.

But to cope with long-term inflation, I really can’t see any better investment than in the economy itself. So I’ll keep buying UK shares, mostly FTSE 100 ones. And I’ll get more for the same money when they’re cheap.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s how Lloyds shares have performed over the last 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors love Lloyds shares. But have they actually been a good investment in recent years? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

Invest in solid FTSE 100 shares. But don’t forget about diversification!

| Anton Balint

Mitigating the risk of losing money remains important even when I am looking to invest in FTSE 100 shares with…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

GB Group takeover speculation: here’s what I’m doing now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK companies are attraction attention from international investors. Here, Ed Sheldon looks at the recent GB Group takeover speculation.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are loading up on Rolls-Royce shares!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been piling into Rolls-Royce shares in recent weeks. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should follow…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks that could be about to pop!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he thinks the share prices of these two FTSE 250 stocks could rise in the near…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Tesco shares?

| Charlie Keough

Tesco shares have taken a hit in recent times. However, with a strong dividend yield and growing sales, this Fool…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 cheap income stocks to help fight back against inflation!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the hunt for some cheap income stocks he can buy to mitigate high inflation rates. Here…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is a FTSE 100 crash due?

| Christopher Ruane

What will happen next to the FTSE 100? Christopher Ruane explains why he doesn't worry about the answer and instead…

Read more »