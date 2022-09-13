Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy into the fossil fuel stocks hype?

Should I buy into the fossil fuel stocks hype?

Jon Smith considers the strong performance of fossil fuel stocks in 2022 so far, but is cautious when looking ahead.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

For all the push towards renewable energy, it has actually been traditional fossil fuel stocks that have outperformed so far this year. Those involved in extracting and marketing oil, gas and coal have done very well, thanks to rising core prices. But with the sharp move higher having peaked, should I buy fossil fuel stocks now or have I missed the boat?

Why fossil fuels are back in focus

Unlike other assets such as stocks and bonds, the commodities of oil and gas are actually consumed. This means that there will always be a core demand from users that need the end product to operate. For example, airline operators need jet fuel to fly planes. On the supply side, there’s some scope to increase production, but it isn’t an overnight thing.

Events so far this year have meant that demand has risen, but supply hasn’t, causing prices to skyrocket. Primarily, this relates to the war in Ukraine, with Russia being accused of limiting the piping of oil and gas as a political weapon.

With the reduction in supply, prices in Europe and here in the UK have risen sharply. It has reached such a state that the UK government has had to step in.

The bottom line here is that the elevated prices have meant that producers such as Shell, BP and Glencore have produced large profits so far in 2022. As a result, the share prices of such companies have jumped.

Why I’m cautious on fossil fuel stocks

Despite the excitement around the share prices rising, I’m a little more conservative for several reasons. I think we’re close to peak energy levels.

After all, if the government is actively intervening in the market, it’s a clear sign that things are stretched. With this being the case, I don’t think that fossil fuel stocks will be able to sustain such high profits for the long run.

Further, the spike in oil and gas prices is a further reason why the world is wanting to move towards renewable energy sources. Given the dependency towards a nation like Russia to traditional fuel, many are seeing the need to diversify away from these types of fuels. If anything, I want to invest in renewable energy stocks, not fossil fuel ones.

Not a quick fix

I won’t be jumping on the bandwagon and investing in fossil fuel stocks at the moment. But as a disclaimer, this doesn’t mean that I think these stocks are going to fall in value.

For example, take Glencore. It’s active in the oil and gas market, which is one reason why the share price is up 47% over the past year. Yet the giant is also active in mining a vast variety of metals and minerals. If we see the price of oil and gas return to normal levels in the next year, I don’t think this will hurt the overall business that much as it’s diversified in operations.

My main takeaway is that I think there are better sectors that could offer me higher returns than fossil fuel stocks in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A boy kicks a football during a game with his family
Investing Articles

Can dirt-cheap Rolls-Royce shares help me build generational wealth?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares are trading for pennies. Could scooping them up at these low levels help me create generational wealth?

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

At 46p, is the Lloyds share price a bargain not to be missed?

| Andrew Woods

Referring to P/E ratios and rising interest rates, Andrew Woods explains why he thinks the Lloyds share price may be…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Will the stock market be open on the Queen’s State Funeral bank holiday?

| Sam Robson

For those investors who are wondering about the status of the stock market on 19 September, we're here to help…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Can carbon credits send the Woodbois share price soaring?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has soared, crashed, and is starting to climb again. What's it all about, and where are…

Read more »

Little daughter and her mother watching educational program on digital tablet
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Tuesday

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 has made a positive start to the week...

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Trying to protect capital amid high inflation? I’m using these 2 simple moves

| Christopher Ruane

Aiming to protect capital while the real value of money is shrinking, our writer explains why he is employing these…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Forget the latest Bitcoin recovery. I’d rather invest in UK shares

| Harvey Jones

Bitcoin is in recovery mode but I've had enough of the whole crypto frenzy. Instead, I'm buying UK shares in…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to buy FTSE 250 shares ever?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 has been more volatile than the FTSE 100, but with better growth prospects. Here's why I'm looking…

Read more »