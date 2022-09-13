Home » Investing Articles » I was right about the FTSE 100 dip. Here’s what I think happens next

I was right about the FTSE 100 dip. Here’s what I think happens next

Jon Smith explains why he thought the FTSE 100 would bounce back and outlines where he thinks the market could head from here.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

At the start of the month, I wrote about why I was keen to buy the dip in the FTSE 100 when it fell below 7,200 points. As I write, the market is just a few points off 7,500 points, a strong bounce-back in the space of a couple of weeks. Here’s why the dip was of benefit, along with where I think the index trades from here.

How I take advantage of market dips

As an initial disclaimer, there’s no concrete way of knowing ahead of time whether a falling market is just a dip, or part of a larger correction. However, my thinking a few weeks ago was based on a few factors.

To being with, the FTSE 100 has spent much of the year in a particular range, with the bottom being around 7,000 points. On the latest move lower, I was confident that this level would be a low for now. Only if the market moved below 7,000 points would I conclude that something different was happening.

Further, the move seemed to be correlated to general investor sentiment, rather than specific new catalysts. When this is the case, I’m happier to be active in the market. If it tied in with something new, such as geopolitical tensions or a change in policy from the Bank of England, I’d be more cautious.

I take advantage of market dips using the free cash I have at the time. A fall helps to increase the dividend yield of income stocks, making them more attractive at the time. It can also push down the share price of value stocks, allowing me to buy on the cheap. In the long term, this move should reverse back to the fair value.

Where the FTSE 100 could go from here

Unfortunately, although the index has been well supported around 7,000 points, it has struggled to materially sit above 7,500 points this year. I think this is partially due to the outlook for the economy. It’s not a disaster right now, but there aren’t any real positive catalysts on the horizon that would support the FTSE 100 to make fresh year-to-date highs.

On that basis, I think the index will likely push higher towards 7,600 points but will struggle to make it beyond that point.

However, this doesn’t mean that my investment returns have to stall. The index is the sum of all the firms involved. As such, individual performance can exceed the average. So being active in my stock selection should allow me to try and beat the index return.

I’m also a fan of income stocks. Dividend yields have moved higher this year, with some great companies offering me yields in excess of 5% right now. Even if the overall market doesn’t shoot higher, I can still make a profit from picking up regular dividends.

Others might disagree with my opinion of where the FTSE 100 goes from here. Ultimately, as long as I’m happy with my investment strategy, that’s the main thing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned.  Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

This could be a rare opportunity to buy cheap UK shares

| Kevin Godbold

Recent market action suggests shares could explode higher. So I'm looking for cheap UK shares to buy now, such as…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the current Aston Martin share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has lost over three-quarters of its value in 12 months. Christopher Ruane is still not…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks to buy now

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods assesses the best FTSE 100 stocks on the market and explains why he's adding them to his portfolio…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

3 hot UK penny shares to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

We've seen a lot of penny shares suffering over the past 12 months. But some are starting to pick up…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’m buying for a market recovery

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how adding FTSE 100 shares to his portfolio is part of his plan to respond to a…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Should I buy into the fossil fuel stocks hype?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the strong performance of fossil fuel stocks in 2022 so far, but is cautious when looking ahead.

Read more »

A boy kicks a football during a game with his family
Investing Articles

Can dirt-cheap Rolls-Royce shares help me build generational wealth?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares are trading for pennies. Could scooping them up at these low levels help me create generational wealth?

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

At 46p, is the Lloyds share price a bargain not to be missed?

| Andrew Woods

Referring to P/E ratios and rising interest rates, Andrew Woods explains why he thinks the Lloyds share price may be…

Read more »