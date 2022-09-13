Home » Investing Articles » Can dirt-cheap Rolls-Royce shares help me build generational wealth?

Can dirt-cheap Rolls-Royce shares help me build generational wealth?

Rolls-Royce shares are trading for pennies. Could scooping them up at these low levels help me create generational wealth?

Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
A boy kicks a football during a game with his family

Image source: Getty Images.

To say there’s been some turbulence with Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares in recent times would be an understatement. Five years ago, the stock was trading above £3. Then, in 2020, Covid-19 grounded the global aviation industry and sent the shares crashing to 39p. The price then more than tripled to reach £1.44 just a year later. Today, shares sit around 79p!

While this volatility seems like a day trader’s dream, it does give me pause for thought as a long-term investor. Should I ignore the market’s uncertainty about Rolls-Royce and start to accumulate shares?

British industrial heavyweight

I’ve recently been looking to take advantage of the market downturn and add established, industry-leading companies to my portfolio. This led me to cast an eye over Rolls-Royce, which is both established and an industry leader.

The engine maker is synonymous with British industrial success. Founded in 1906 in Manchester by Charles Rolls and Henry Royce, the company today is a global leader in civil aerospace and defence. In fact, Rolls-Royce is the second largest provider of defence aero-engine products and services globally. 

This is all well and good, but what about new opportunities? Where will the growth come from to power Rolls-Royce’s future profits and ultimately send shares higher?

Future opportunities

It seems likely that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will prove a lucrative tailwind for Rolls-Royce’s Defence division, which sells military hardware globally. The company has already secured an order backlog of over £1bn for the first half of this year from customers planning to beef up their defence systems.

Also, new prime minister Liz Truss has pledged to increase the UK’s defence budget to 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2%. This equates to an extra £27bn of spending. Deutsche Bank has said this ”could be a structural positive for UK defence stocks”, particularly industry giants like Rolls-Royce.

Another area of potential growth I find intriguing is in space exploration. Morgan Stanley estimates that the global space economy could be generating revenue of $1trn or more by 2040.

Rolls-Royce is developing a uniquely deployable nuclear Micro-Reactor for use in space. This would provide continuity of power for critical operations in the exploration of the solar system and beyond. This portable reactor is equally well suited to use on Earth, and could eventually be in high demand in a net-zero emissions economy. 

Balance sheet risk

Unfortunately the company is still saddled with billions of pounds of debt after the aerospace industry was shut down during the pandemic. Management is selling off assets to help pay down this debt. I’d like to see progress here before I consider investing.

To help create generational wealth, a stock would have to perform well in my portfolio for many years or even decades. But Rolls-Royce shares have lost 75% of their value in five years. That’s hardly wealth-building performance!

Of course, this doesn’t mean the next five years will be as underwhelming. There are positive signs of future opportunities, particularly in its Defence division. But I still need more evidence that the company’s best days aren’t behind it before I buy shares. Rolls-Royce remains on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

At 46p, is the Lloyds share price a bargain not to be missed?

| Andrew Woods

Referring to P/E ratios and rising interest rates, Andrew Woods explains why he thinks the Lloyds share price may be…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Will the stock market be open on the Queen’s State Funeral bank holiday?

| Sam Robson

For those investors who are wondering about the status of the stock market on 19 September, we're here to help…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Can carbon credits send the Woodbois share price soaring?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has soared, crashed, and is starting to climb again. What's it all about, and where are…

Read more »

Little daughter and her mother watching educational program on digital tablet
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Tuesday

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 has made a positive start to the week...

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Trying to protect capital amid high inflation? I’m using these 2 simple moves

| Christopher Ruane

Aiming to protect capital while the real value of money is shrinking, our writer explains why he is employing these…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Forget the latest Bitcoin recovery. I’d rather invest in UK shares

| Harvey Jones

Bitcoin is in recovery mode but I've had enough of the whole crypto frenzy. Instead, I'm buying UK shares in…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to buy FTSE 250 shares ever?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 has been more volatile than the FTSE 100, but with better growth prospects. Here's why I'm looking…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

This is what my Stocks & Shares Isa starter portfolio would look like

| Harvey Jones

If I was a newbie investor starting from the beginning I would buy the following five FTSE 100 stocks to…

Read more »