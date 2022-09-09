Home » Investing Articles » Down over 30% in a year, which of these 27 FTSE 100 shares should I buy?

Down over 30% in a year, which of these 27 FTSE 100 shares should I buy?

Jon Smith takes a look at the FTSE 100 shares that have taken a large tumble in the past year, to find some undervalued gems.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past year, the FTSE 100 is up a modest 3.5%. But within the index, there have been winners and losers. In particular, there are currently 27 FTSE 100 shares that have lost at least 30% in value over this period. Some are down for valid reasons, others I’m not so sure about. So here are some I’m thinking of buying… and others I’m not touching!

Companies I’m staying away from

At the bottom of the pile is Ocado Group, with the share price down 63% in a year. The pressures of cost inflation have negatively impacted the grocery division. This was acknowledged by the business earlier this summer in the most recent results presentation.

As inflation is only likely to get worse over the winter, I think that profit margins will be squeezed. Even though the logistics and solutions arm should be less impacted, it doesn’t generate anywhere near enough revenue to offset the grocery division. The fall in recent months could be (in part) due to a lot of investors choosing to sell, fearing that the worst is yet to come.

Entain is another business that has lost ground and that I’m keen to avoid. The gambling company is working hard to diversify operations by opening new markets in central and eastern Europe. However, I think its problems are more fundamental. With all of Europe (and beyond) in for a tough winter, consumers are likely going to restrict unnecessary spending.

On that basis, I think that Entain could suffer from a material drop in consumer demand for gambling, which should have a knock-on impact of lower revenue.

FTSE 100 shares that could be undervalued

It’s not all doom and gloom in the market. I think that some shares have been oversold and are an opportunity for me to buy.

For example, homebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments are both in the -30% group. I understand that some investors are worried about the housing sector. Higher interest rates make it tougher for people to afford to buy a house. The property market could also dampen down during a recession later this year.

Yet I think that now is a good time to buy the dip for long-term growth. Both companies have solid forward order books, that should help to insulate a short-term shock. Further, I can pick up above-average dividend yields from both firms in the meantime.

Finally, I’m considering buying shares in J Sainsbury. Of course, price inflation is going to squeeze margins, just like at Ocado. But the difference here is that I think customers will switch to cheaper own-brand options from Sainsbury’s. So, the business should be able to retain revenue from customers, albeit with a move to buying different goods from the supermarket.

I’d also classify the supermarket as a defensive stock and think it could be a smart buy going into the end of the year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group and Sainsbury (J). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Eurasia Mining shares cost under 5p. What should I do?

| Christopher Ruane

Eurasia Mining shares have lost over 80% of their value in just 12 months. They still don't tempt our writer…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is this housebuilder a good income stock to buy?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into a housebuilder and its credentials as a potential income stock to boost his holdings.

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Why ignoring investment fads can boost your wealth

| Malcolm Wheatley

A year ago, investors couldn’t unload fossil fuel stocks fast enough. Now, they’re buying them back. The moral: beware investment…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down a quarter this week, are Darktrace shares a steal?

| Christopher Ruane

The Darktrace share price fell sharply this week after a potential bid for the company was aborted. Our writer still…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: bargain or value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have lost almost 30% of their value in the past year. Why has Christopher Ruane has been buying…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dividend stock with its 7%+ yield?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this potential dividend stock with its enticing yield to see if he could…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Trading for pennies, can the Deliveroo share price recover?

| Christopher Ruane

The Deliveroo share price has crashed by nearly three quarters over the past year. Could that be an opening for…

Read more »

Big Ben and the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Two UK shares I’m buying before the market bounces back

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

If the new Prime Minister can spark the stock market back into life, here’s two UK shares Jacob Ambrose Willson…

Read more »