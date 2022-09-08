Home » Investing Articles » With the BP share price at 445p, should I fill up on these shares now?

With the BP share price at 445p, should I fill up on these shares now?

BP shares are currently trading at around 445p, having risen by 33% since the start of 2022. Is the BP share price more of a gusher than a dry hole?

Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Blue question mark background and dark space

Image source: Getty Images

BP (LSE:BP) is Britain’s fifth largest company and derives the majority of its revenue from extracting and refining oil and gas. It’s therefore not surprising that the BP share price is closely linked to the wholesale price of these two fossil fuels.

A cash machine

We all know how energy prices have soared recently – we can see it in our electricity and gas bills, as well as at the petrol pump – and BP has benefitted accordingly. Replacement cost profit (BP’s preferred measure) in the second quarter of this year was $8.5bn, up from $2.7bn for the same period last year. Operating cash flow was $10.9bn supporting the assertion made in November 2021 by BP’s CEO, Bernard Looney, that the company is “literally a cash machine”.

Energy prices

But the Brent crude oil price has been falling recently and is currently trading at a seven-month low of around $90 a barrel. Forecasting oil prices is more of a lottery than a science but few are predicting a downturn soon. The US Energy Information Administration believes Brent crude will average $95 a barrel in 2023.

The oil price is also “manipulated” by the oil-producing nations who will have no hesitation in cutting production if they see a drop in demand.

Returns to shareholders

BP is currently paying dividends each quarter and the dividend yield is presently a respectable (if unspectacular) 4.5%.

However, this is not guaranteed.

In 2020, following a second quarter loss of $6.7bn due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the collapse in the demand for energy, BP halved its dividend and it hasn’t recovered much since.

But it has recently commenced a $3.5bn share buyback programme, due to be completed by the middle of November, having committed to using 60% of its surplus cash to repurchase its own shares.

Downsides

But the energy business is a dangerous one that brings significant risks for shareholders.

In 2010, an explosion on Deepwater Horizon, an oil rig operated by BP, killed 11 workers and oil was still spilling into the Gulf of Mexico three months later. The disaster is believed to have cost BP in excess of $60bn. The share price crashed by over 50% and, even today, it’s 30% below its pre-disaster level.

Energy giants like BP are also unpopular.

There are repeated calls for windfall taxes to be imposed on their “excess” profits. Liz Truss has ruled this out, but these taxes are popular with voters.

Some argue that energy companies should be nationalised.

Clean energy

BP’s current strapline is “Performing While Transforming” as it seeks to re-position itself from carbon energy to green energy. It claims to be “reimagining energy” and is seeking to be a net-zero company by 2050.

But the world’s green energy transition will take decades, and the demand for oil is not expected to peak until at least 2028, some say 2040. Research by McKinsey forecasts peak gas demand to be in 2037.

Here’s what I am doing

So, am I going to add BP to my long-term portfolio?

Yes, because whether we like it or not, the demand for oil and gas is here to stay. Even at 445p, there appears to be scope for further share price growth and the dividend should help to reinforce this.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

I’m buying these 2 top income stocks to target long-term riches!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he's looking to these two income stocks and their dividends to create an income stream over…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

I’m drip-feeding £200 a month into these 2 juicy growth shares

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods assesses the prospects of two interesting growth shares and formulates a long-term plan to manage his investment risk.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy abrdn shares to help me retire early

| Alan Oscroft

Abrdn shares have fallen this year as investors keep away. But with dividend yields up above 9%, this could well…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

3 reasons to own Scottish Mortgage shares

| Christopher Ruane

Scottish Mortgage shares are a lot cheaper than a year ago. Christopher Ruane considers the appeal of adding them to…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

As Woodbois shares return to April lows, is now the time to swoop?

| Christopher Ruane

Woodbois shares are now trading where they were in April, before a big price jump. Is our writer tempted to…

Read more »

One pound coin
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds dividend ever get back to where it was?

| Christopher Ruane

The interim Lloyds dividend this year saw a big increase. What might that mean for the long term -- and…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The UK’s ‘most popular stock’ is down 50% in a year. I still wouldn’t buy it

| Harvey Jones

This UK stock apparently triggers more internet searches than any other. But I'm struggling to see its appeal, despite a…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Cineworld shares at under 5p?

| Roland Head

The Cineworld share price crash has triggered a surge in trading volumes, but this business is fighting bankruptcy. Roland Head…

Read more »