Home » Investing Articles » Is the Jupiter dividend yield of 17% sustainable?

Is the Jupiter dividend yield of 17% sustainable?

The Jupiter dividend yield is an eye-watering 17%. Shareholder Christopher Ruane considers whether that’s a warning or a buying opportunity.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Sunrise over Earth

Image source: Getty Images

What comes to mind when you hear of a 17% dividend yield? Excitement? Disbelief? Curiosity? Greed? That is the yield on offer right now at fund manager Jupiter (LSE: JUP). But can it go on, or is the Jupiter dividend in danger of being cut?

Jupiter share price rollercoaster

This is more than an academic question to me, as Jupiter is a significant holding in my portfolio. The Jupiter share price now trades for pennies and has lost 62% of its value over the past year.

Indeed, that helps to explain why the dividend yield is at today’s dizzying level. The payout has been held flat, but a collapsing share price has pushed the yield upwards.

Clearly, this has not come out of nowhere. Jupiter has been facing a litany of woes that could signal its business is worth less than previously thought. Net outflow of client funds? Check. Management upheaval? Check. Exposure to a fund investing in unlisted companies that has raised questions over valuations? Check.

Is there smoke without fire? In Jupiter’s case, the business looks like it has been struggling but I am not sure that means it is in fundamentally bad shape.

While client net outflows in the first half of £3.6bn look terrible, it is also worth remembering that the firm ended the same period last year with funds at an all-time high. The company has a strong brand I think it could use to attract new investors. Although Jupiter is facing some significant challenges, I do not necessarily think it is holed below the waterline.

Risk and reward

If that turns out to be true, the current opportunity to pick up Jupiter shares for pennies could turn out to be very lucrative. That is why I have been loading up on Jupiter shares.

The firm has doggedly maintained its ordinary dividend for years, including at this year’s interim results stage. If the business performance continues to be weak, it may be forced to cut it – although with a 17% yield, even a sizeable reduction could still leave a chunky payout.

But if the business recovers, the firm may be able to maintain its dividend. In that case, the current Jupiter share price could be the sort of thing I would look back on in a year as a golden buying opportunity.

Where next for the Jupiter dividend

In reality though I already have a lot of Jupiter shares. I always try to ensure that no one company is too big a part of my portfolio. It is for situations just like this one that can look so tempting to me as an investor that I adopt this risk management approach. So I will not be buying any more shares, but will hold on to the ones I have.

A lot of smart money seems to have been turning against Jupiter’s prospects, which explains the heavy share price fall. I do see real risks here, but also potentially great rewards. Jupiter’s dividend may be sustainable, if business recovers. Otherwise, the payout is clearly at risk.

I am alert to the risks but am holding on in the hope of recovery.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Jupiter Fund Management. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number 3 flying foil balloon and gold confetti
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price looks cheap for these 3 reasons

| James Yianni

I still think the Lloyds share price looks good value. Even after several months of growth in the share price,…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock works hard to preserve my capital

| Michael Hawkins

These are challenging times for my portfolio. This FTSE 250 stock should help provide some reassurance and relief from volatility…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Are BT shares a thing of the past – or the future?

| Christopher Ruane

BT shares have been losing value lately. Christopher Ruane considers whether that makes them a possible candidate for his shares…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks to consider for a recession

| James J. McCombie

High-quality UK stocks from defensive sectors might hold up better than others in a recession. Here are three I like.

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

What I think a UK recession means for Rolls-Royce shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about why he thinks Rolls-Royce shares are unlikely to underperform during the looming recession in the UK.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

After its latest results, where does NIO stock go next?

| Charlie Keough

NIO stock has failed to excite since its monumental 2020 rise. Here, this Fool weighs up if its a buy…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shopify shares after they fell almost 80%?

| Christopher Ruane

Shopify shares have lost nearly four fifths of their value in just 12 months. Should our writer add them to…

Read more »

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

With the BP share price at 445p, should I fill up on these shares now?

| James Beard

BP shares are currently trading at around 445p, having risen by 33% since the start of 2022. Is the BP…

Read more »