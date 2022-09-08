Could this FTSE building stock be primed for long-term growth and returns?

This Fool delves deeper into this FTSE 250 stock to see if it could boost his holdings through long-term growth.

Due to current macroeconomic headwinds and the tragic events in Ukraine, some FTSE stocks have been on a downward trajectory in recent months. I believe there are some bargains out there. One that caught my eye recently is Tyman (LSE:TYMN). Let’s take a look to see whether I should buy or avoid the shares.

Windows and doors

As a quick introduction, Tyman manufactures and sells windows, doors, other access solutions, as well as other components linked to these products for the construction industry. With a presence in over 16 countries globally, the firm employs over 4,000 people.

So what’s happening with Tyman shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 216p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 422p, which is a 48% decline over a 12-month period.

A FTSE 250 stock with challenges ahead

I believe the biggest challenge that Tyman faces is the current headwinds. These include soaring inflation, the rising cost of materials, as well as the global supply chain crisis. Rising costs will put pressure on profit margins. If Tyman increases its prices, it could risk losing custom. In addition to this, supply chain constraints could hamper its ability to manufacture and sell its products.

Next, the current cost-of-living crisis brought on by the issues noted above could see demand for Tyman’s products fall. This applies to both domestic and commercial customers. A drop in construction projects due to budget constraints could see performance and returns fall for Tyman.

Why I like Tyman shares and my verdict

So to the bull case then. Firstly, I am buoyed by Tyman’s recent performance track record. I am conscious that past performance is no guarantee of the future. However, looking back, I can see it has doubled profit since 2019 due to increased demand when the pandemic struck and many splurged on DIY projects while at home. It has also decided to reinvest this into growth and enter new markets, which is pleasing to see and could support future returns.

Next, Tyman shares would boost my passive income stream through dividend payments. Its current dividend yield stands at 6%. This is higher than the FTSE 250 average of 1.9%. I am aware that dividends can be cancelled at any time, however. Furthermore, the shares look value for money right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of close to nine.

Finally, despite shorter-term demand potentially falling, I believe Tyman could benefit from long-term demand for its products. This is because infrastructure spending throughout the world is only increasing. A core part of this is in the construction of homes, office buildings, hospitals, and more. All of which require products Tyman sells. It could leverage its global profile to boost its performance and returns.

In conclusion, I am not worried that Tyman shares will continue to fall. In fact, they have fallen into the bargain category for me. With an extensive profile, a passive income opportunity, and active growth prospects, I would buy Tyman shares for my holdings for long-term growth and returns. I do expect to encounter some volatility in the shorter term, however.