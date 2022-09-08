Home » Investing Articles » Could this FTSE building stock be primed for long-term growth and returns?

Could this FTSE building stock be primed for long-term growth and returns?

This Fool delves deeper into this FTSE 250 stock to see if it could boost his holdings through long-term growth.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Due to current macroeconomic headwinds and the tragic events in Ukraine, some FTSE stocks have been on a downward trajectory in recent months. I believe there are some bargains out there. One that caught my eye recently is Tyman (LSE:TYMN). Let’s take a look to see whether I should buy or avoid the shares.

Windows and doors

As a quick introduction, Tyman manufactures and sells windows, doors, other access solutions, as well as other components linked to these products for the construction industry. With a presence in over 16 countries globally, the firm employs over 4,000 people.

So what’s happening with Tyman shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 216p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 422p, which is a 48% decline over a 12-month period.

A FTSE 250 stock with challenges ahead

I believe the biggest challenge that Tyman faces is the current headwinds. These include soaring inflation, the rising cost of materials, as well as the global supply chain crisis. Rising costs will put pressure on profit margins. If Tyman increases its prices, it could risk losing custom. In addition to this, supply chain constraints could hamper its ability to manufacture and sell its products.

Next, the current cost-of-living crisis brought on by the issues noted above could see demand for Tyman’s products fall. This applies to both domestic and commercial customers. A drop in construction projects due to budget constraints could see performance and returns fall for Tyman.

Why I like Tyman shares and my verdict

So to the bull case then. Firstly, I am buoyed by Tyman’s recent performance track record. I am conscious that past performance is no guarantee of the future. However, looking back, I can see it has doubled profit since 2019 due to increased demand when the pandemic struck and many splurged on DIY projects while at home. It has also decided to reinvest this into growth and enter new markets, which is pleasing to see and could support future returns.

Next, Tyman shares would boost my passive income stream through dividend payments. Its current dividend yield stands at 6%. This is higher than the FTSE 250 average of 1.9%. I am aware that dividends can be cancelled at any time, however. Furthermore, the shares look value for money right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of close to nine.

Finally, despite shorter-term demand potentially falling, I believe Tyman could benefit from long-term demand for its products. This is because infrastructure spending throughout the world is only increasing. A core part of this is in the construction of homes, office buildings, hospitals, and more. All of which require products Tyman sells. It could leverage its global profile to boost its performance and returns.

In conclusion, I am not worried that Tyman shares will continue to fall. In fact, they have fallen into the bargain category for me. With an extensive profile, a passive income opportunity, and active growth prospects, I would buy Tyman shares for my holdings for long-term growth and returns. I do expect to encounter some volatility in the shorter term, however.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesco shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Tesco shares are trading lower than they were a year ago. But why does our author think that this is…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Ceres Power shares have halved. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A sharp decline in the value of Ceres Power is making Christopher Ruane wonder whether now could be the moment…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With £2,500, I’d invest like Warren Buffett to try and get rich

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that the best way to invest like Warren Buffett is to buy Berkshire Hathaway. Here’s why our…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Darktrace shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Roland Head

The Darktrace share price has crashed after takeover talks collapsed. Roland Head asks if the shares are a bargain buy…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

With the boohoo share price down 84%, will I shed a few tears if I don’t buy now?

| James Beard

The boohoo share price has fallen by 84% over the past 12 months, leaving its shareholders blubbing. Is this an…

Read more »

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

Free money for life! How I’d target £100 each month in dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at the idea of investing in shares to get free money in future in the form of…

Read more »

2022 new year concept image
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in IAG shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the performance this year of IAG shares, and outlines what he feels the rest of the year…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 stock market bargains I’d buy to boost my passive income!

| Royston Wild

A weak stock market in 2022 has driven the dividend yields of many top companies higher. Here are two cheap…

Read more »