Home » Investing Articles » Are BT shares a thing of the past – or the future?

Are BT shares a thing of the past – or the future?

BT shares have been losing value lately. Christopher Ruane considers whether that makes them a possible candidate for his shares portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

There has been bad news on the line for shareholders in BT (LSE: BT.A) in recent months, with the shares falling 28% since July. Over the past 12 months, BT shares are down 14%. That is a more modest fall, but a decline nonetheless.

So while the dividend yield of 5.4% is attractive, from a share price perspective, BT has been performing weakly.

As a believer in long-term investing however, might that give me a buying opportunity for my portfolio? After all, BT shares cannot keep sliding forever – or can they?

A declining business?

One of the common arguments against BT is that a lot of its core business is in long-term structural decline. But is that accurate if we consider BT’s performance over the past decade?

Last year, the company’s adjusted revenue, excluding its Openreach division, was £15.4bn. A decade ago it was £14.2bn. That is not a strong rate of growth across the course of a decade. But it is still growth.

So although it may seem that demand for BT’s services outside Openreach is in decline, the company’s revenues show little sign of that at the revenue level. If the company is losing customers in some areas, its pricing and business mix seem to be making up for it in sales terms.

Openreach

What about the business I associate with the future, BT’s digital network subsidiary Openreach? Last year, revenues in the division came in at £5.4bn. That is a sizeable business – but not much more than a decade ago when the unit delivered £5.1bn of annual sales.

I have seen the growth potential at Openreach as one of the jewels in BT’s crown. However, it does not seem to be translating to significant revenue growth in practice. Meanwhile, the unit’s strong market position means there is always the risk of price caps or other regulatory intervention eating into profits.

Profits declining

Revenues are the one thing that seem to have been holding up pretty well at BT. Its strong market position is serving it well and I think that could continue. But what about profits?

Last year, profit before tax was £2bn and basic earnings per share came in at 12.9p. A decade ago, the figures were £2.4bn and 25.8p respectively. In other words, while revenues have been holding up at BT, profitability has not done as well.

That is also reflected in the dividend. Back in 2012, the annual dividend per share was 8.3p. Last year it was 7.7p. That is not a big fall, but it is still a fall. If I owned BT shares I would now be earning less in dividends each year than a decade ago.

My move on BT shares

BT’s revenues are robust and, while profits have shrunk over the years compared to the company’s heyday, they are still substantial. BT has a future as a business and in that sense, BT could be a share of the future not just the past.

But I also see limited future growth prospects at the firm. I can find what I regard as more promising growth stories elsewhere and do not plan to buy BT shares for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks to consider for a recession

| James J. McCombie

High-quality UK stocks from defensive sectors might hold up better than others in a recession. Here are three I like.

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

What I think a UK recession means for Rolls-Royce shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about why he thinks Rolls-Royce shares are unlikely to underperform during the looming recession in the UK.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

After its latest results, where does NIO stock go next?

| Charlie Keough

NIO stock has failed to excite since its monumental 2020 rise. Here, this Fool weighs up if its a buy…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shopify shares after they fell almost 80%?

| Christopher Ruane

Shopify shares have lost nearly four fifths of their value in just 12 months. Should our writer add them to…

Read more »

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

With the BP share price at 445p, should I fill up on these shares now?

| James Beard

BP shares are currently trading at around 445p, having risen by 33% since the start of 2022. Is the BP…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

I’m buying these 2 top income stocks to target long-term riches!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he's looking to these two income stocks and their dividends to create an income stream over…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

I’m drip-feeding £200 a month into these 2 juicy growth shares

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods assesses the prospects of two interesting growth shares and formulates a long-term plan to manage his investment risk.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy abrdn shares to help me retire early

| Alan Oscroft

Abrdn shares have fallen this year as investors keep away. But with dividend yields up above 9%, this could well…

Read more »