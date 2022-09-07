Home » Investing Articles » Why I bought Persimmon shares to help me retire early

Why I bought Persimmon shares to help me retire early

Will Persimmon shares boost my retirement income? If I needed to sell them this year to provide cash, no. But that’s not my plan.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy retired couple on a yacht

Image source: Getty Images.

What do people want from their investments? I want to generate long-term passive income for my retirement. And what better way than to invest in housing? It’s been in short supply for decades, and that shows no sign of changing. But my Persimmon (LSE: PSN) shares are not performing well.

In fact, the Persimmon share price has fallen nearly 50% over the past 12 months.

But you know what? It hasn’t affected my retirement income strategy one bit. And that’s because I’m still getting big dividend yields. If I don’t intend to sell my Persimmon shares for another decade or more, today’s price doesn’t matter, right?

Lower prices

Oh, wait, it does matter in one important way. And I have to bring up billionaire investor Warren Buffett. He famously asked: “If you plan to eat hamburgers throughout your life, should you wish for higher or lower prices for beef?

I think the answer to that one is clear enough. But it also implies that, if I plan to buy dividend shares for the rest of my life, I should wish for lower share prices.

Buying money

When I buy Persimmon shares, I’m actually ‘buying money’. Specifically, for last year I bought myself 235p per share in dividend money. And the cheaper I can buy that money, the better my retirement plans are going to turn out.

Forecasts suggest a similar total dividend for the current year. So investors today can buy 235p for half the price of a year ago. Half-price money! That’s not something we see every day.

What am I missing?

There’s no such thing as free money, so what am I missing? Well, I’d have to have lived in a tunnel for the past year to not see the problems surrounding us. The cost of living is soaring. Interest rates are rising. And mortgages are getting more expensive.

Fears of a possible stock market crash are growing. And it all means Persimmon shares could fall even further. If we see a prolonged housing slowdown, they might remain in the dumps for a long time. And the dividend might even decline.

So far, the UK’s housebuilders have still been reporting strong business in the first half. But the economic squeeze is in its early days, and the second half might not look so good.

Straight ahead

But back to that tunnel I mentioned. I reckon a tunnel is a great place to invest from. It means we can focus on what really matters — the long-term destination. And we’re shielded from short-term distractions.

Warren Buffett thinks similarly. He said: “If you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes.

I don’t care

So I’m not worried about what’s happening to Persimmon shares this year. The price will only matter when I come to sell, hopefully a long time from now.

In the meantime, I want to carry on buying cheap money. And that means I want more Persimmon shares while they’re down.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

How to double my dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Like many investors, our writer appreciates the dividend income potential of owning shares. Here's how he'd try to boost it.

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, I’d buy these two growth shares that have cratered 84%!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he'd be happy to invest a few hundred pounds in each of these two beaten-down growth…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

How I’d use £3 a day to earn lifelong passive income

| Christopher Ruane

With a few pounds each day to spare, this is the passive income plan our writer would consider using to…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan for building lifelong passive income!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is looking to create a stream of passive income that can serve him for the future. Here's how…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

Can the Purplebricks share price recover from a big plunge?

| Hamish Cassidy

This UK real estate agent has seen a tough year so far. With the Purplebricks share price continuing to fall,…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Forget savings accounts! I’m investing in these 2 hot UK shares instead

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks beyond savings accounts and investigates the possibility of adding two top UK shares to his long-term portfolio.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to beat inflation

| Charlie Carman

Our writer picks a trio of FTSE 100 shares he'd buy to protect his portfolio from runaway inflation - currently…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

I’m investing £200 a month into these 2 top dividend shares

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he's decided to start a monthly investment in these two dividend shares to potentially derive a…

Read more »