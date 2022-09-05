Home » Investing Articles » These 2 FTSE shares have crashed in 2022. I’d buy 1 now!

These 2 FTSE shares have crashed in 2022. I’d buy 1 now!

These two FTSE stocks have plunged in value over six months. They’ve also crashed over the past year. But I’d gladly buy one, while shunning the other!

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a bumpy, volatile journey for shares so far this calendar year. After hitting an all-time high in early January, the US stock market then crashed hard. At its low, the US blue-chip S&P 500 index had lost almost a quarter (-24.5%) of its value by mid-June. But stock prices have since bounced back from their lows. Meanwhile, the UK FTSE 100 index has been a relatively safe port in this storm. Indeed, London’s leading index currently stands a mere 5.4% below its 52-week high.

However, the London market has zigzagged up and down frequently this year, so much so that the FTSE’s chart for 2022 closely resembles a saw’s teeth. So far this calendar year, the index has lost just 1.5% of its value to date — a mere blip for most UK-focused investors.

Some FTSE shares have had a grim six months

Of course, the stock market is a huge collection of shares, some of which have been winners in 2022, while others have been laggards or losers. Earlier today, I scoured the Footsie for shares that have had a terrible time lately.

I discovered that, of the 99 shares in the FTSE 100 index for the past six months, 46 have risen in value in the past half-year. These gains range from just above 0% to a tidy 46.8%, with the average increase being 12.1%.

At the other end of this scale lie 53 losers that have declined in value over the last half-year. These losses range from a mere 0.4% to a whopping 42%, with the average fall being 14.5%. But 13 of these Footsie fallers have lost more than a fifth of their value since early March. Eek.

These are the Footsie’s two biggest fallers

For the record, these are the FTSE 100’s two biggest slumpers over the past six months:

CompanySectorShare price6-month fall12-month fallDividend yield
B&M European Value RetailRetailer370.6p-35.1%-32.5%4.5%
Ocado GroupRetailer691.2p-41.5%-65.7%

Note that both of these FTSE dogs are retailers. B&M European Value Retail is a leading ‘variety discounter’ with over 700 stores. Its products are particularly popular with bargain hunters (like me) and low-income households. Thus, I suspect it might do better than most retail chains in a possible recession. Meanwhile, Ocado Group is a technology-led partner aiding a number of supermarket chains worldwide with their online distribution. Alas, given the low-margin nature of its market, I worry that Ocado is still years away from making decent profits.

Which of these shares would I buy today?

As I’ve long been a sceptic of Ocado and its business model, I’ve never considered buying its shares (especially after they skyrocketed in 2020-21). As a veteran value investor, I prefer to invest in companies with strong cash flows, earnings and dividends. And having never made a proper profit in its 22 years of existence, Ocado and its shares are simply not for me.

Conversely, I do like the look of B&M, Ocado’s more down-to-earth rival. Buying this FTSE share would give me a dividend yield of nearly 4.5% a year, covered almost 2.6 times by trailing earnings. That looks like value to me, despite the growing risk of a prolonged UK recession driving down corporate profits and earnings!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and Ocado Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 housebuilder for returns and growth?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 stock to see if it could grow due to burgeoning…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’ve bought to help me retire early!

| Royston Wild

I think buying UK dividend shares could supercharge my long-term wealth. Here's how I think they could eventually help me…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares look cheap and will soon yield 5.6%. I’d buy them today

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have struggled to deliver much growth in recent years but the income they are set to pay should…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Despite the tech sell-off, I’d consider these as possible FTSE 100 shares to buy

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into the tech sell-off that has caused many FTSE 100 shares to fall and looks at…

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

Can I profit from the Bed Bath & Beyond share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Bed Bath & Beyond share price is down two thirds over the past year. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 47% over the year, Hargreaves Lansdown shares are looking very attractive!

| Dr. James Fox

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have performed poorly over the past year, but the company has registered some impressive results in 2022.

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Company Comment

Is the Woodbois share price set to climb again?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has fallen from its 2022 peak. If there's fresh growth to come, we might be looking…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

I’d avoid Scottish Mortgage and buy Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity today

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust took too big a gamble on high-risk growth stocks, so I'm now backing Terry Smith's Fundsmith…

Read more »