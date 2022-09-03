Home » Investing Articles » Should I snap up easyJet shares at 350p?

Should I snap up easyJet shares at 350p?

The easyJet share price has collapsed this year. Is now the right time for contrarian investors to buy?

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Back in February, the easyJet (LSE: EZJ) share price briefly topped 700p. The budget airline’s shares have halved since then, as shambolic airport delays and recession fears have caused investors to flee the aviation sector.

Some of easyJet’s problems have been outside its control, but I think some have been self-inflicted. My guess is that this is why chief operating officer Peter Bellew resigned at the start of July, when flight cancellations and airport disruption were at their worst.

A bargepole business?

It would be easy for me to say that easyJet shares are too risky, and that I wouldn’t touch them with a bargepole. However, I don’t believe this is true.

Airline stocks certainly carry some extra risk, in my view, due to high levels of debt as a result of the pandemic. However, the budget airline model is well proven and easyJet is one of the larger operators in this sector.

I’m confident the orange-topped airline will return to profit and long-term success. I’m also encouraged by the appointment of turnaround specialist Stephen Hester as chair of the board.

Mr Hester was previously in charge of turnarounds at Royal Bank of Scotland (now NatWest Group) and RSA Insurance, which he sold in a takeover deal.

Hester is a well-respected figure in the City. I don’t think he’d have taken on this challenge without being confident he could unpick easyJet’s problems and return the business to health.

Saving millions on fuel

easyJet hasn’t done everything right this year. But it has scored some important wins.

One big win for management was putting in place a comprehensive fuel hedging programme. This has allowed easyJet to buy jet fuel at up to 50% below the market rate at times this year. Partial hedging is in place for next year, too.

The company has also made good progress with its operations. CEO Johan Lundgren expects to have flown around 90% of 2019 flight capacity during the three months to 30 September.

Broker forecasts suggest this late recovery could help lift revenue for the full year to £5,566m. That would reduce the group’s net loss for the year to around £100m. That’s still a lot of money, but 2021/22 should be the last year of pandemic losses.

Forecasts for 2022/23 suggest easyJet could generate sales of £7,665m and a profit of more than £250m. That would put the shares on a price-to-earnings ratio of 10, which doesn’t seem too high to me.

easyJet shares: why I’d buy

There’s still a lot for the airline to do to repair the damage caused by the pandemic and its own errors. But I think easyJet shares probably offer good value today, on a long-term view.

A short trip to Spain is always going to be more affordable than a fortnight in the Caribbean. I reckon easyJet’s big share of the budget short-haul market should help it to return to profitability over the next year, even if the UK does fall into recession.

easyJet’s high level of debt means that I’d only make this a small position in my portfolio. But I do see the shares as a long-term buy at current levels.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has positions in NatWest Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d use cheap shares to target a second income for life

| Christopher Ruane

By spending some money on buying dividend shares, our writer hopes to build a second income that could endure for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I prepare my portfolio for a stock market crash?

| Dr. James Fox

Stock markets have pushed downwards in recent weeks amid concerns about recession, inflation and hawkish central bank policy.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

My Rolls-Royce shares are plummeting! Is it time to buy the dip?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods takes a look at his Rolls-Royce shares and explains why he thinks they're a steal at current levels.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A 12% dividend yield from a FTSE 100 stock with a P/E of 4.1! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE mining giant is the biggest dividend-paying stock on the index. But with a weak economic outlook, is this…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

10%+ yields! 3 dividend stocks I’d buy to target £18,960 in passive income

| Royston Wild

Focusing on dividend stocks is often an effective way for investors to boost their returns. Here are three I think…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

What’s next for UK stocks?

| Stephen Wright

I think that persistent inflation is going to push UK stocks lower. Here’s how I plan to take advantage of…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let. I’d rather buy these 2 high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares 

| Harvey Jones

I'd rather pop dividend shares in a tax-free ISA than have the hassle of managing a property!

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

3 top dividend forecasts for September

| Alan Oscroft

Dividend forecasts are growing ever stronger for a number of companies. In September, I'll be looking for evidence to support…

Read more »