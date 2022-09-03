Home » Investing Articles » If I had a spare £500 to invest, I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 shares

If I had a spare £500 to invest, I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 shares

Christopher Ruane already holds these two FTSE 100 shares in his portfolio. But he sees attractive prospects that would make him consider investing more in them.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

The economy is not basking in the warm glow of optimism right now. But I still think there are lots of individual shares that could hopefully help me grow my wealth in coming years if I buy them now.

Here are two FTSE 100 shares I would happily buy today for my portfolio with a spare £500. And I would split the money evenly across both choices.

JD Sports

For growth, I would pick retailer JD Sports (LSE: JD). The retailer has seen its shares tumble 43% over the past year. But that looks overdone to me.

JD has a strong position in its home market in the UK. But it also has a sizeable international operation spanning countries from the US to Australia. I think that could provide a platform for future sales growth. The company’s proven retail model is highly profitable. Last year saw the company report record revenues and profits and it expects to perform at the same level this year.

There are numerous retailers in the FTSE 100 and a recession can squeeze profits in the sector, so why am I considering adding more JD Sports shares to my existing holdings?

I think the long-term demand outlook for sports and leisurewear is strong. JD is a seasoned operator with attractive profit margins compared to some areas of retail. Last year, for example, its post-tax profit margin was 5.3%, compared to 2.5% at Tesco.

Recent management changes have unsettled investors but the company has a successful formula and I think it can continue to benefit from that. I see substantial growth opportunities ahead for JD and I am happy to hold its shares in my portfolio for the long term.

M&G

A lot of FTSE 100 shares right now have attractive income prospects. One I already own and would happily spend more money on is asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG).

The asset management industry has a bright future, in my view. Over time, I expect people will still want to save and invest money, which should be good for fees at asset managers. But the shorter term outlook is less rosy. Market volatility is causing some investors to pull money from funds, threatening profitability in the industry.

Does that make now a good or bad time to invest in asset managers? Unlike some peers, M&G shares have mostly held their value over the past year, sliding less than 5%. I think that reflects investor enthusiasm for the company’s income outlook.

Not only does M&G have a dividend yield of 9.4%, it also aims to maintain, or increase, the payout annually. If it is able to deliver on that promise, which is not guaranteed, I think the current share price offers me excellent value.

The business benefits from some things that could help it now and in the future. A strong brand, long heritage and substantial existing customer base could help M&G continue to attract and retain clients. I would happily consider adding to my existing holding of M&G shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion and M&G PLC. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Retirement Articles

How I’d use £3 a day to target passive income for life

| Harvey Jones

The earlier I start saving and investing for retirement, the more passive income I should be able to generate.

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

3 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett to help me retire early

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks about advice that Warren Buffett has offered over the years that could help him to reach his…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d use cheap shares to target a second income for life

| Christopher Ruane

By spending some money on buying dividend shares, our writer hopes to build a second income that could endure for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I prepare my portfolio for a stock market crash?

| Dr. James Fox

Stock markets have pushed downwards in recent weeks amid concerns about recession, inflation and hawkish central bank policy.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

My Rolls-Royce shares are plummeting! Is it time to buy the dip?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods takes a look at his Rolls-Royce shares and explains why he thinks they're a steal at current levels.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Should I snap up easyJet shares at 350p?

| Roland Head

The easyJet share price has collapsed this year. Is now the right time for contrarian investors to buy?

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A 12% dividend yield from a FTSE 100 stock with a P/E of 4.1! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE mining giant is the biggest dividend-paying stock on the index. But with a weak economic outlook, is this…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

10%+ yields! 3 dividend stocks I’d buy to target £18,960 in passive income

| Royston Wild

Focusing on dividend stocks is often an effective way for investors to boost their returns. Here are three I think…

Read more »