Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a 4-figure dividend income

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a 4-figure dividend income

These are the practical steps our writer would take to try and turn his Stocks and Shares ISA into an income generator.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
British pound coins in birds' nest

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA can expose me to some large and very successful companies. That might help me ride the growth of industries from lithium to digital services. But I could also use my ISA to target dividend income, rather than going for growth as my priority.

Imagine that I wanted to make a four-figure annual passive income by putting £20,000 into an ISA now and then spending little time on it in future. Here is how I would go about it.

Dividends now, dividends later

With income my objective, the question I would ask myself in selecting shares to buy is which chosen companies would have a profitable business model both now and in the future? That matters because it takes money to pay dividends. And if a company cannot make a profit most of the time, it will not be in a position to do so.

We do not know what companies will be profitable in future and indeed that is one reason I would spread my £20,000 across five to 10 different shares rather than concentrating too much of my money in one or two.

But although the future is uncertain, I think some educated guesses can go a long way. For example, which industries will continue to see high demand in future? One I expect to stay around is insurance, which is why I would happily consider financial service providers like Direct Line or Legal & General for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Then I would ask whether a company had a suitable business model to cash in on such demand. So I would look for something that could help set it apart from competitors, such as a famous brand, or unique piece of technology. I would also look at each company’s balance sheet. If a business is saddled with too much debt, that could eat up profits that might otherwise fund dividends.

Target yield

To get a four-figure annual yield, I would need to invest £20,000 in shares with an average yield of at least 5%. Right now I think that would be straightforward for me to do. There are lots of blue-chip shares yielding 5%. And as some offer more, I could also invest in 4% or 3% yielders while still hitting my target average.

The key thing I want to avoid though is making investment choices for my Stocks and Shares ISA purely on the basis of yield. I only aim to buy great companies I think can be profitable in future and trade at an attractive valuation. Even if a share has a juicy yield, buying it for the wrong reasons could turn out to be a costly mistake.

Monitoring my Stocks and Shares ISA

If I choose companies well using a long-term investing mindset, and hit my dividend income target, ought I then to keep trading the shares?

For me, the answer is no. I would occasionally check my portfolio and see whether anything had happened that might change the investment case for the shares I had chosen. In that case I may sell some shares and buy other ones. But otherwise, I would simply sit back and let the income roll in.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Could I double my money with discounted Rolls-Royce shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Despite the firm's size, reputation and importance, Rolls-Royce shares have been very volatile in recent months. So should I buy…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to buy now at massive discounts

| Christopher Ruane

These two UK companies have seen dramatic share price falls. Our writer explains why he views both as promising shares…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

If the market drops 20%, these are the FTSE 100 stocks I’ll buy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses the FTSE 100 stocks he'd buy if we see a sharp downward move in the index at…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d build passive income streams starting with £30 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Buying shares that pay dividends can be an affordable way of growing passive income streams. Christopher Ruane explains the approach…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

11.6% yield! A high-dividend FTSE share to buy now

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why investing in this FTSE stock could be a great way for him to derive income through…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why Scottish Mortgage shares could help me during a market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of the reasons why he thinks Scottish Mortgage shares could do well in choppy markets.

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

The best UK stocks I’d buy if the market melts down

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of the best UK stocks he's focused on that could help to protect his overall portfolio.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’m generating passive income WITHOUT dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Our author plans to boost his passive income by focusing on companies that return cash to shareholders by buybacks, rather…

Read more »