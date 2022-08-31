Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares to buy now at massive discounts

2 UK shares to buy now at massive discounts

These two UK companies have seen dramatic share price falls. Our writer explains why he views both as promising shares to buy now for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

I have been looking for UK shares to buy now for my portfolio. The good news is that some stocks have been losing ground, meaning I can buy them much cheaper today than previously.

Here are a couple of examples of shares trading at just such a discount, that I would consider adding to my ISA in September.

Dunelm

Shares in homewares retailer Dunelm (LSE: DNLM) have lost close to half their value in the past year, falling 45% in that period. But why?

Clearly there are worries among investors about risks, such as falling consumer spending leading to lower revenues for retailers. A lot of home decoration is seen as discretionary. So as household budgets tighten, it may be paused in favour of paying for everyday necessities such as food and energy.

I am not sure that will happen though. Dunelm has some very cheap products that might be just what shoppers want to cheer themselves up when times are tough.

I also think the sheer quality of this company makes it stand out to me as an investor. It grew sales last year by 16% and sales are now 40% higher than they were before the pandemic. The company has a track record of growing its market share, meaning it should be able to improve sales even when market demand overall is flat.

The company is also free of debt, giving it an enviable balance sheet going into a recession. It also offers a 5% yield. Despite these attractive financial qualities, Dunelm shares now trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 10.

These look like bargain UK shares to buy now and hold in my portfolio – which is what I am doing. I have already bought some Dunelm shares and I am considering purchasing more in September.

Direct Line

Another company that has seen its share price tumble in the past year is insurer Direct Line (LSE: DLG). The shares are trading 32% lower than they were 12 months ago.

There are some reasons for that. Soaring second-hand car prices threaten to make the insurance business less profitable than it was before. New rules on renewal pricing that were introduced this year could also lead to profit margins falling at insurers.

But insurance is an enduring business that I expect to benefit from strong ongoing demand. Insurers are expert at matching their pricing to what the market can tolerate, so I expect Direct Line to remain profitable.

Even though profits declined 32% in the first half compared to the same period last year, Direct Line still earned £178m across six months — almost a cool million pounds each day. That helps fund a big dividend, with the yield currently sitting at a tempting 10.8%.

The company has strong customer awareness and over 13m policyholders. That could set the foundation for ongoing profits. I am optimistic about the long-term outlook for Direct Line, despite the share price fall. If I had spare cash to invest and was looking for UK shares to buy now, this is one of the companies I would consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Dunelm Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

If the market drops 20%, these are the FTSE 100 stocks I’ll buy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses the FTSE 100 stocks he'd buy if we see a sharp downward move in the index at…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d build passive income streams starting with £30 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Buying shares that pay dividends can be an affordable way of growing passive income streams. Christopher Ruane explains the approach…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

11.6% yield! A high-dividend FTSE share to buy now

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why investing in this FTSE stock could be a great way for him to derive income through…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why Scottish Mortgage shares could help me during a market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of the reasons why he thinks Scottish Mortgage shares could do well in choppy markets.

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

The best UK stocks I’d buy if the market melts down

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of the best UK stocks he's focused on that could help to protect his overall portfolio.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’m generating passive income WITHOUT dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Our author plans to boost his passive income by focusing on companies that return cash to shareholders by buybacks, rather…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

1 penny stock with huge potential for growth!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into this mining penny stock that could experience growth if its lithium mine yields positive results.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 diverse REIT that could boost my passive income!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking to boost his passive income stream and identifies this REIT to help him do just that.

Read more »