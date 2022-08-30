Home » Investing Articles » I think easyJet shares are about to surge! Here’s why

I think easyJet shares are about to surge! Here’s why

easyJet released some encouraging results as airline footfall keeps climbing. I think now could be a great time to buy the stock for strong growth.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Airline travel was decimated by the pandemic. Most of the market leaders saw their stock prices slump as flying hours decreased to near zero. easyJet (LSE: EZJ) was no different and saw its stock fall over 60% between February and March 2020.

In 2022, even though flying hours have drastically improved, easyJet shares are still down 41% year-to-date. Over a 12-month time span, the shares have fallen 47%. I think this could be a prime opportunity for me to buy the stock at a beaten-down discount. Let’s explore why.

Encouraging results

In easyJet’s Q3 2022 results, it reported some strong figures. Although the group posted a loss of £114m, it managed £1.7bn in revenue. For context, for the same period in 2021, group revenue was just £213m, highlighting the impressive recovery. Its losses also shrank by £200m from Q3 2021.

Aside from growing revenues, one of the most encouraging metrics I saw was the decrease in debts. The airline sector is notorious for being saddled with high levels of debt after the pandemic, with players like IAG still sitting on over £8.5bn in debt on its balance sheet. easyJet, however, has a modest £200m debt, down from £600m in Mach 2022. With interest rates on the rise, it’s very encouraging to see the group trimming its borrowings.

Global passenger traffic is also still recovering. The airline reported that it’s now operating at 87% of FY19 capacity, which is very reassuring. It’s expected that in 2022, over 3.5bn passengers will board flights, up from just 1.8bn in 2020. This should help easyJet increase its top-line revenues and drive itself back towards profitability.

Not out of the woods yet

There are still a few risks that easyJet must overcome. For starters, the Russia-Ukraine crisis has sent oil prices skyrocketing. Although easyJet has announced that it has 83% hedged fuel for Q4, rising costs are something it will have to contend with in the future. That’s especially so considering inflation is showing no signs of slowing down.

In addition to this, the cost-of-living crisis (also caused by red-hot inflation) means workers are taking strike action. The problem is that if easyJet doesn’t find extra cash for wages, then strikes will continue and operational efficiency will be greatly hindered. However, if it does agree even a small increase in wages, it will have to shell out millions in extra costs as it employs over 13,000 people.

Why I’m buying

For me, easyJet is a prime example of a good quality stock beaten down by Covid-19 and inflation-related market sentiment. It has decreasing debts, rising revenue, and passenger footfall is set to keep rising in the near future and beyond. All of these factors signify to me the stock could surge in the near future. Yes, rising costs still pose a risk, however, the hedged fuel serves to mitigate this in the short term. For those reasons, I’m looking at adding easyJet shares to my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street
Investing Articles

Here’s a top EV stock hiding in plain sight in the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about a top EV stock that he feels hasn't been appreciated enough for future growth potential in…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Should I snap up BT shares at 153p?

| Dylan Hood

BT shares have been falling in 2022. However, with a low price-to-earnings ratio and a good dividend, I think it…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I had £1,500 to invest, here are the top FTSE shares I’d buy now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would happily put £500 today into each of these three FTSE 100 shares. Here, he explains his enthusiasm…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

4 top dividend shares to help me battle 18% inflation

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over a few of his current favourite dividend shares that can help him fight against inflation erosion.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Could the stock market crash in September?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he's hopeful there won't be a stock market crash this autumn -- but is prepared in…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 36%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

The bursting of the tech bubble has dragged Scottish Mortgage shares down drastically. This Fool assesses if now is the…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

With Rolls-Royce shares in pennies, is now the time to swoop?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have tumbled 30% in the past year alone. Our writer explains why he's been buying -- and what…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares to buy for a market correction

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods discusses two FTSE 100 companies he thinks could provide opportunity in a falling market.

Read more »