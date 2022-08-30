Home » Investing Articles » 2 top FTSE 100 shares to buy for a market correction

2 top FTSE 100 shares to buy for a market correction

Andrew Woods discusses two FTSE 100 companies he thinks could provide opportunity in a falling market.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet

Image source: Getty Images

As interest rates continue to rise, there’s the very real possibility of yet another correction within the stock market. To that end, I’ve been hunting for companies that could soften the blow for me. Here are two FTSE 100 stocks I’ll be buying soon. Let’s take a closer look.

Consistent profits

The Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) share price has been volatile lately, and it’s up 13% in the past month. At the time of writing, it’s trading at 730p.

In times of crisis, investors tend to flock to precious metals, because these usually hold their value. As such, I find this Mexico-based silver miner attractive.

The business has been consistently profitable over the past five years, culminating in a pre-tax profit of $611m in 2021.

YearPre-tax profit
2017$741m
2018$483m
2019$178m
2020$551m
2021$611m

Despite this, for the six months to 30 June profits fell over 50% to $141m. In addition, revenue declined by more than 14% to $1.26bn. 

While this may seem disappointing, it’s worth noting that much of this can be attributed to short-term issues. These include supply chain problems and labour shortages. Furthermore, silver prices have been falling recently, and this has decreased the value of Fresnillo’s produce.

While Bank of America lowered its price target to 810p, it stated that it believes the company’s issues may be resolved in the not-too-distant future.  

Heightened oil price

Second, the Shell (LSE:SHEL) share price has been benefiting from high oil prices. For instance, Brent crude is over $100 per barrel. In the past month, Shell shares are up nearly 11%. Currently, they’re trading at 2,330p.

For the three months to 30 June, the firm reported a profit of nearly $11.5bn, over $500m above expectations. Furthermore, refining profit margins tripled to $28 per barrel. It’s important to note, however, that this growth is not guaranteed in the future.

Although these margins are significantly greater than in 2021, I’m wondering how long this might last, given that there’s scope for the oil market to become better supplied. That oversupply might bring down the price of oil.

Despite this, the business has debt of $46.4bn, down from $48.5bn at the end of the previous quarter. 

In addition, operating cash flow stands at $57.66bn. This is attractive as a potential investor, because it means there’s potential for the firm to embark on more exploration and production activities.  

Overall, both of these companies have been solid performers over the long term. Fresnillo may provide shelter from any corrective storm that comes the market’s way. 

On the other hand, it may be prudent to gain some exposure to the exceedingly high oil price through an investment in Shell. As such, I’ll add both businesses to my portfolio soon, in order to better prepare for any turbulence ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street
Investing Articles

Here’s a top EV stock hiding in plain sight in the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about a top EV stock that he feels hasn't been appreciated enough for future growth potential in…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Should I snap up BT shares at 153p?

| Dylan Hood

BT shares have been falling in 2022. However, with a low price-to-earnings ratio and a good dividend, I think it…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I had £1,500 to invest, here are the top FTSE shares I’d buy now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would happily put £500 today into each of these three FTSE 100 shares. Here, he explains his enthusiasm…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

4 top dividend shares to help me battle 18% inflation

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over a few of his current favourite dividend shares that can help him fight against inflation erosion.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Could the stock market crash in September?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he's hopeful there won't be a stock market crash this autumn -- but is prepared in…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 36%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

The bursting of the tech bubble has dragged Scottish Mortgage shares down drastically. This Fool assesses if now is the…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

With Rolls-Royce shares in pennies, is now the time to swoop?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have tumbled 30% in the past year alone. Our writer explains why he's been buying -- and what…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Here are two beaten-down growth stocks I like the look of today

| Dylan Hood

Inflation and interest rates have been wreaking havoc with markets, pushing down valuations. This Fool looks at two stocks to…

Read more »