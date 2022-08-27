Home » Investing Articles » Why is the stock market down (and when will it recover)?

Why is the stock market down (and when will it recover)?

With inflation running out of control, our author makes the case for thinking the stock market is unlikely to manage a significant recovery before 2023.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is down 3.5% since the start of the year. Despite a recent recovery, I think that the outlook for the stock market looks bearish in the near future.

In my view, the biggest cause of falling share prices has been inflation. This is giving rise to a number of problems that are weighing on stocks. 

Worse yet, I don’t see any significant signs of inflation going away. As such, I’m expecting share prices to stay low for some time.

Why is the stock market down?

Inflation has been the dominant macroeconomic theme of 2022, both in the US and in the UK. According to the most recent readings, prices in the US are 8.5% higher than they were a year ago. In the UK, prices are up by 10.1%.

High inflation levels create downward pressure on share prices for a number of reasons. First, they weigh on consumer spending. Second, they weigh on profit margins for businesses. Third, they encourage higher interest rates.

Daily essentials going up in price means that consumers have less to spend elsewhere. This is bad news for companies like Kingfisher and easyJet, which compete for people’s disposable income.

As more and more of their monthly salary gets taken up with food and energy costs, people are increasingly likely to delay or cancel home improvements or holidays. But it’s not just companies catering to discretionary spending that are under pressure.

Inflation is a problem even for companies that make everyday items, like Unilever and Kellogg. Higher costs of raw materials increases production costs, which results in worse margins and lower net income.

Across the board, inflation is therefore a problem for individual businesses in various ways. But it’s also a problem for share prices in general.

To try and bring inflation under control, central banks have been raising interest rates. But higher interest rates make stock returns less attractive by comparison, bringing down share prices.

When will the stock market recover?

I think that a meaningful stock market recovery is unlikely to happen in 2022. The main reason is that I think that inflation is likely to persist for some time. 

According to the most recent estimates I’ve seen, inflation figures are set to hit 18% at the start of next year. This is mostly the result of high energy prices.

Central banks have been raising interest rates to try and bring inflation under control. But there isn’t much that central banks can do about rising energy prices.

The reason that energy prices are rising so quickly is because of a supply shortage. This is the result of a few factors, most notably, the war in Ukraine.

The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve can incentivise consumers to save and try to slow down demand for consumer goods. But they can’t do much about the price of oil.

As a result, I don’t think that a meaningful stock market recovery is coming before the end of the year. Share prices might be volatile over the next few months, but I don’t think that a proper recovery is imminent.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Kellogg. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in Dividend Heroes for regular passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Generating the best passive income we can while minimising our risk is a tricky balancing act. Here's one strategy that…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares headed back below 50p?

| Alan Oscroft

It seems like only yesterday that Rolls-Royce shares looked like they might be set to climb above 100p. How quickly…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How to build a killer passive income portfolio with only £5 a day

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Building a passive income portfolio doesn't have to be complicated, or require a lot of capital. Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates.

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

2 top stocks to buy during a sell-off

| Stephen Wright

A volatile stock market could bring some great investment opportunities. Stephen Wright identifies two stocks to buy if prices come…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Micro Focus shares have soared 90% today! Should I get in now?

| Christopher Ruane

The price of Micro Focus shares almost doubled in early trade on Friday. Christopher Ruane explains what drove the move…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Forget saving, I’m looking to boost my passive income with juicy dividends!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is hunting for stocks that would boost his passive income stream through dividend payments. Could this house builder…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 Stocks & Shares ISA gems that could SOAR in the long term

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two options with large potential that he's thinking of buying for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is now a unique buying opportunity for Haleon shares?

| Christopher Ruane

With limited financial information about the independent company, Christopher Ruane wonders whether Haleon shares could be a bargain addition to…

Read more »