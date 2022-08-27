Home » Investing Articles » How to build a killer passive income portfolio with only £5 a day

How to build a killer passive income portfolio with only £5 a day

Building a passive income portfolio doesn’t have to be complicated, or require a lot of capital. Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Building a passive income is a financial goal shared by many. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of making money without having to lift a finger?

Several methods are available to achieve this goal, each with advantages and disadvantages. Some popular methods include investing in real estate, or starting a business. Personally, I prefer the lazier option of investing in dividend shares. While it requires some initial upfront research and ongoing monitoring, it’s far less time-consuming.

And the best part is, even if I can only spare £5 a day, I can still unlock this source of long-term wealth. With that said, let’s take a look at how I can build a top-notch passive income portfolio.

Laying the groundwork for a passive income portfolio

The phrase “you need money to make money” is entirely accurate in the world of investing. Fortunately, with trading fees reaching near zero and the invention of tax-efficient accounts like the Stocks and Shares ISA, the stock market’s barriers to entry have fallen drastically.

£5 a day is obviously not a lot of capital to work with. But across a whole year, it’s the equivalent of £1,825, which is more than enough to get started. With capital in place, it’s time to start planning out my buying activity.

As wonderful as it would be to buy a new income share every day, that may not be possible (due to the stock price) or sensible (due to trading commissions). And even commission-free platforms have hidden fees in the form of bid-ask spreads.

Instead, I will let my capital build into a nice lump sum. After about 60 days, or two months, I’ll have around £300 to work with. A typical commission fee is around £10 per trade, so I’ll need to generate a return of just over 3% before my passive income investment will start building wealth. And given the average dividend yield sits around 4%, that should be more than doable within a year.

Of course, I’m assuming the stock price doesn’t drop. And as we’ve all seen in 2022, even the best dividend companies on the London Stock Exchange can fall.

A lot of this is just short-term volatility. And solid, high-quality businesses will undoubtedly be capable of weathering the storm. But the question now becomes, how can I identify these winning investments?

Finding the best dividend shares to buy and hold

When it comes to picking passive income stocks, there are some checks that I’ve found quickly eliminate poor-quality investments from consideration.

  1. Does the company generate free cash flow to cover the dividend expense?
  2. Have dividends been growing consistently over the last five years?
  3. Does management have a sensible long-term growth strategy?

If the answer is ‘no’ to any of these questions, it may be prudent to look elsewhere for passive income opportunities.

There is much more to consider than just these three questions before making an investment decision. But it’s a good place to get started, I feel. And once a list of good-looking passive income stocks has been built, I can narrow down my selection across 15-20 stocks to leverage the power of diversification when building a killer passive income portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in Dividend Heroes for regular passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Generating the best passive income we can while minimising our risk is a tricky balancing act. Here's one strategy that…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Why is the stock market down (and when will it recover)?

| Stephen Wright

With inflation running out of control, our author makes the case for thinking the stock market is unlikely to manage…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares headed back below 50p?

| Alan Oscroft

It seems like only yesterday that Rolls-Royce shares looked like they might be set to climb above 100p. How quickly…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

2 top stocks to buy during a sell-off

| Stephen Wright

A volatile stock market could bring some great investment opportunities. Stephen Wright identifies two stocks to buy if prices come…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Micro Focus shares have soared 90% today! Should I get in now?

| Christopher Ruane

The price of Micro Focus shares almost doubled in early trade on Friday. Christopher Ruane explains what drove the move…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Forget saving, I’m looking to boost my passive income with juicy dividends!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is hunting for stocks that would boost his passive income stream through dividend payments. Could this house builder…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 Stocks & Shares ISA gems that could SOAR in the long term

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two options with large potential that he's thinking of buying for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is now a unique buying opportunity for Haleon shares?

| Christopher Ruane

With limited financial information about the independent company, Christopher Ruane wonders whether Haleon shares could be a bargain addition to…

Read more »