Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 stock is up nearly 40% in 2022! Is it too late to buy shares?

This FTSE 250 stock is up nearly 40% in 2022! Is it too late to buy shares?

Jabran Khan is considering adding this FTSE 250 stock to his holdings but noticed that the shares are soaring. Has he missed the boat?

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper

Image source: Getty Images

One FTSE 250 stock I am considering adding to my holdings is Qinetiq Group (LSE:QQ.). I noticed that the shares have been on a great run since the turn of the year. Is there still an opportunity for me to buy the shares at a good price?

Defence tech and security

As an introduction, Qinetiq is a defence and security company. It manufactures and supplies defence and security products using cutting edge technology. Some of these products include sensors for weapons, robotics systems, and advanced security for computer systems.

So what’s happening with Qinetiq shares currently? As I write, they’re trading for 355p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 326p, which is an 8% return over a 12-month period. Since the turn of the year, the shares are up 36%, from 260p to current levels.

FTSE 250 stocks have risks

I believe the Qinetiq share price has rallied due to the unfortunate events in Ukraine. These events have led to a spike in defence spending, which has boosted investor sentiment for firms like Qinetiq. These events won’t last forever so I can’t help but wonder if the share price will eventually fall. This is something I will keep a keen eye on.

Next, I’ve also noticed that Qinetiq shares are trading very close to all-time highs. Whenever any stock is trading at its highest levels, I am wary that any negative news or poor performance could cause a sharp price drop.

The bull perspective and what I’m doing now

So to the positives then. From a market perspective, governments’ defence spending is a lucrative market and a renewed focus on this will only benefit businesses like Qinetiq. I notice that the company has an order book spanning hundreds of millions of dollars well into the future. This could support future growth and boost returns too.

Next, Qinetiq shares would boost my passive income stream through dividend payments. The current dividend yield on offer stands at just over 2%. This is higher than the FTSE 250 average of 1.9%. I am aware that dividends are never guaranteed and can be cancelled at any time, however.

Finally, I can see that Qinetiq has a good track record of performance. This is a plus point for me as positive performance underpins returns, although I am aware that past performance is not a guarantee of the future. Looking back, I can see it has grown revenue for the past four years in a row. Based on the current defence market and geopolitical landscape, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this trend continue, at least in the short-term.

I’m tempted to open a small position in Qinetiq shares. The FTSE 250 incumbent looks in a great position to benefit from a burgeoning market. Furthermore, the passive income opportunity is also enticing. What’s putting me off is its current valuation as well as the cyclical element of bullishness towards defence stocks.

Ultimately, I’ve decided against adding Qinetiq shares for my holdings. This is because I would prefer to buy BAE Systems shares instead if I’m buying a defence stock for my holdings. Its fundamentals look better and it is a firm with a larger profile and presence, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

The Haleon share price continues to fall! Is it now a prime buying opportunity?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool takes a closer look at the Haleon share price journey recently. With it falling, he considers if there…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Green energy boom: 2 explosive FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to capitalise

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With energy prices in the UK skyrocketing, I am looking at two cheap FTSE 100 shares in the space to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,600 using the Warren Buffett method

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has made money by buying businesses and using the earnings they generate to buy more businesses. Here’s how…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

I’m buying this dirt-cheap dividend stock with a yield close to 7%!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking to boost his passive income stream and takes a closer look at this dividend stock.

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

3 of my best stocks to buy for September and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

I've been eating my own cooking and bought these three shares from my list of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

3 growth shares that could skyrocket in September

| Alan Oscroft

As we head towards September, I see a number of exciting growth shares that I reckon might be close to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price is down 50%. Where will it go next?

| Charlie Keough

The Royal Mail share price has halved in 2022. This Fool wonders whether this is an opportunity to grab some…

Read more »

Light bulb with jester hat perched on top
Investing Articles

The top 10 most shorted stocks in the UK

| James J. McCombie

Watching for the most shorted stocks in the UK can help me avoid investing disasters, Here are the stocks that…

Read more »