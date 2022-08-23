Home » Investing Articles » The Haleon share price continues to fall! Is it now a prime buying opportunity?

The Haleon share price continues to fall! Is it now a prime buying opportunity?

This Fool takes a closer look at the Haleon share price journey recently. With it falling, he considers if there is a buying opportunity.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.

Image source: Getty Images

Since Haleon’s (LSE:HLN) demerger with GSK and independent listing on the FTSE 100 last month, its shares have been falling. I can’t help but wonder if the Haleon share price falls into the category of a prime buying opportunity for my holdings with a view to a recovery? Let’s take a closer look.

Haleon share price journey

As a quick reminder, Haleon is now the largest standalone consumer healthcare goods business in the world. This comes after its demerger from global giant GSK. Some of its best known brands are staples in many consumer’s medicine cabinets, mine included, and include Night Nurse, Beechams, Piriteze, and Sensodyne to name a few.

So what’s the current state of play with the Haleon share price? Well, the shares listed last month for a price of 320p per share. As I write, they’re trading for 268p, which is a 16% decline in approximately a month. It is worth noting that the listing was the largest in Europe for close to a decade.

The investment case

Let’s start with some positives around Haleon shares then. I am buoyed by a few key elements. Firstly, the strength and brand power of some of its brands is unrivalled in the consumer healthcare market. These could help boost sales, performance, investor sentiment, and returns in the longer term.

Next, I noticed that a number of insiders have been buying shares since the Haleon share price listed. I find this positive, as who better to attest to the direction and potential of a business than those with an inside track. Haleon Chairman Sir Dave Lewis purchased £200,000 worth of shares just after the listing. Furthermore, two non-executive directors spent approximately £65,000 on shares too.

Finally, Haleon upgraded its forecast for its first full-year update when it released a half-year report at the end of July. The H1 update made for excellent reading, in my opinion. Revenue increased by close to 14% compared to the year previous, driven by organic growth, higher prices, and increased volumes. It also pointed towards the power-boosting performance of certain of its brands, namely Panadol, Advil, and Centrum. However, the positive report did not boost the Haleon share price.

So to some risks associated with Haleon shares then. Firstly, macroeconomic headwinds could have a longer-term impact on results and returns. Soaring inflation, the rising cost of materials, as well as the global supply chain issues could affect profitability and operations.

Next, I’m a bit worried by Haleon’s current debt levels. Debt is usually a red flag for me because it can impact levels of returns and future growth plans. I want to see further results and how the company plans to pay down debt, as well as growth plans to learn more.

What I’m doing now

I do believe that Haleon could be a good stock to buy for growth and returns in the longer term. Furthermore, analysts believe the Haleon share price will recover and increase steadily. I am keen to learn a bit more about the company’s direction, as well as its plan to combat current debt levels in the coming months and updates ahead, however.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Haleon plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Green energy boom: 2 explosive FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to capitalise

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With energy prices in the UK skyrocketing, I am looking at two cheap FTSE 100 shares in the space to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,600 using the Warren Buffett method

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has made money by buying businesses and using the earnings they generate to buy more businesses. Here’s how…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

I’m buying this dirt-cheap dividend stock with a yield close to 7%!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking to boost his passive income stream and takes a closer look at this dividend stock.

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

3 of my best stocks to buy for September and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

I've been eating my own cooking and bought these three shares from my list of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

3 growth shares that could skyrocket in September

| Alan Oscroft

As we head towards September, I see a number of exciting growth shares that I reckon might be close to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price is down 50%. Where will it go next?

| Charlie Keough

The Royal Mail share price has halved in 2022. This Fool wonders whether this is an opportunity to grab some…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up nearly 40% in 2022! Is it too late to buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is considering adding this FTSE 250 stock to his holdings but noticed that the shares are soaring. Has…

Read more »

Light bulb with jester hat perched on top
Investing Articles

The top 10 most shorted stocks in the UK

| James J. McCombie

Watching for the most shorted stocks in the UK can help me avoid investing disasters, Here are the stocks that…

Read more »