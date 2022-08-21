Home » Investing Articles » I’d invest £200 a month in dividend shares for a lifelong passive income

I’d invest £200 a month in dividend shares for a lifelong passive income

Dividends are an excellent form of passive income. Our writer considers five high-yielding top picks he’d invest in.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

There are many passive income ideas floating around these days. But my favourite method involves dividend shares.

I’d describe these as shares that pay an above-average dividend to shareholders like myself. Dividends are typically paid from company profits, and they can provide a regular form of passive income.

Top dividend shares

The average dividend yield for FTSE 100 shares is currently 3.7%. That equates to £370 of cash on a £10,000 investment.

That’s not too bad, but I could receive much more if I pick and choose individual shares. For instance, the largest dividend yield in the Footsie right now is housebuilder Persimmon, which pays over 13%.

Next, comes global mining giant Rio Tinto, which carries a dividend yield of 12%.

Bear in mind that payouts aren’t guaranteed, and a company can suspend or reduce them if it experiences a drop in earnings. That’s why I reckon it’s important to look at dividend quality too.

Reliable dividends

I’d want to pick shares that provide reliable dividends. They should ideally have a good track record over many years.

To spread my risk, I’d also try to pick shares from different industries. That way I won’t be putting all my eggs in one basket.

Right now, several shares meet my criteria. In addition to Rio and Persimmon, I’d also consider Phoenix Group, Imperial Brands and SSE.

One more thing to bear in mind is that share prices can rise and fall. So despite receiving a chunky dividend, the value of my shares still carry a chance of dropping and I could lose money.

That said, my share picks are well-established businesses that should be able to withstand difficult times, in my opinion.

Setting up a passive income plan

Once I’ve picked my stocks, I’d look at how to set up a passive income plan. I’d start by deciding how much I want to invest regularly. Right now, I’m going to save £200 a month. Over time I can add more funds when I have more money available.

Next, I’d split my investment equally between my five selected stocks. If I bought all five of these shares, I could receive an average of 9% in dividends every year. After one year, that equates to around £216.

Over time, all these dividends can add up to a tidy sum. But next, I have an interesting dilemma. I could withdraw these regular payments as passive income every year and spend it on something nice.

Alternatively, I could reinvest them to buy more shares.

Dividend reinvestment is a powerful concept that could boost my passive income in the future.

By deferring this income, I could potentially receive much more at later date.

I calculate that if I buy more of my selected shares with the dividends every year, after 10 years I’d have a pot worth around £36,500. That’s enough to earn an annual passive income of approximately £3,300.

Note that if I don’t reinvest my dividends, I would receive around £2,160 over that period instead.

Personally, I’d rather defer and wait for a higher income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! I’d buy dirt-cheap UK shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in cheap UK shares today could be a far better strategy for building a nest egg than just putting…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares to buy before a market recovery!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he finds these two UK shares so appealing and why he'd buy them in anticipation of…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks that are dirt-cheap right now

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two dividend stocks trading at 'bargain' prices. However, he'd only buy one of them.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should I stop listening to Warren Buffett?

| Paul Summers

Warren Buffett is one of the world's richest people. But it could have been so different, so should I be…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Should I invest £1,000 in Lloyds shares today for future dividends?

| Christopher Ruane

Lloyds shares offer our writer exposure to a well-known financial leader with an attractive dividend yield. So why does he…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks I’d buy to capitalise on long-term trends!

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks have generally been on a downward track over the past year, albeit with an upturn in recent months.…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

A discounted FTSE 100 giant I’d buy to try and double my money!

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stalwart has taken a hit over the past week. But I see this an opportunity to buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

I’d buy these dividend stocks for sustainable passive income

| Stephen Wright

As the cost of living rises in the UK, I’m looking to earn some passive income. I think that the…

Read more »