Home » Investing Articles » 1 FTSE 250 share to buy now as an inflation stock!

1 FTSE 250 share to buy now as an inflation stock!

July’s CPI report came in hot with a 10.1% increase. So, here’s one FTSE 250 stock I’m considering buying to hedge against inflation.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation continues to run rampant and hit consumers’ wallets hard. As such, I’ve been looking for stocks that have the potential to outperform the inflation rate, and Watches of Switzerland (LSE: WOSG) has caught my eye.

Luxury stocks clock in

There are several reasons to invest in luxury stocks during times of high inflation. The first is that customers purchasing luxury goods are usually least affected by inflation, given their financial position. The second is that retailers are able to pass on higher costs without impacting demand.

I imagine this to be the case for Watches of Switzerland. The company sells luxury watches and jewellery, while also providing servicing, repairs, and insurance services. It operates over 100 showrooms in the UK and 40 showrooms in the US. The FTSE 250 firm also operates through several transactional websites that include Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Dazzling numbers

Keeping that in mind, the luxury retailer posted a rather robust set of numbers for its first quarter. Despite sales growth showing a slowdown, growth was still rather impressive for what I’d classify as a value stock. Shore Capital analyst Eleonora Dani echoed this sentiment as she described it as a “solid trading update“.

MetricsQ1 2023Q1 2022Change
Total revenue£391m£297m31%
UK revenue£239m£222m8%
US revenue£152m£76m100%
Watches£342m£259m32%
Jewellery£27m£20m36%
Source: Watches of Switzerland Q1 2023 Trading Update

As a prospective investor, it’s nice to see broad-based growth across the company’s line of products. This was helped by continued improvement in its range of watches, but more notably, its jewellery. CEO Brian Diffy expects the strong momentum from Q1 to carry into Q2, and the rest of the year. Management even guided for the FTSE 250 company to finish the year strongly as it reiterated its outlook for its financial year.

MetricsFY23 OutlookChange
Revenue£1.45bn to £1.50bn17% to 21%
Adjusted EBITDAFlat to +0.5%.0% to 0.5%
Capital expenditure£70m to £80m71% to 95%
Net cash£35m to £45m-67% to -76%
Source: Watches of Switzerland Q1 2023 Trading Update

Additionally, Diffy stated that the company’s products continue to show strength in demand, with client interest continuing to expand. Consequently, the trader will be focusing on attracting even more new clients and growing its market share in the UK and US. As travel across the Atlantic returns to pre-pandemic levels, this should serve as a tailwind, as all of its airport showrooms have now reopened.

Watch list

Although I’m no watch expert, the overall consensus seems to show that demand continues to strongly outstrip supply for luxury watches. And based on the latest results, the Watches of Switzerland management team has been showing its prowess by executing excellent strategic decisions while adapting to the tougher macroeconomic conditions.

FTSE 250: Consumer Price Index (July 2022)
Source: ONS

With a rather steady balance sheet, boasting a debt-to-equity ratio of 33%, I think Watches of Switzerland is well equipped to continue its growth while remaining robust in the event of a recession. Therefore, I’m relatively confident that the firm’s share price can continue to perform. After all, it’s up 15% from its year-to-date low. Nonetheless, I’m slightly wary of the latest UK retail sales data, which showed non-food store sales declining 0.3% on a month-on-month basis, albeit still above 2019 levels.

Even so, this may not be truly indicative of the FTSE 250 company’s fortunes, given that it operates in a very niche market. So, with an average price target of £13.37, I’ll definitely be adding Watches of Switzerland to my watchlist for now and will be looking to purchase shares in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! I’d buy dirt-cheap UK shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in cheap UK shares today could be a far better strategy for building a nest egg than just putting…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares to buy before a market recovery!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he finds these two UK shares so appealing and why he'd buy them in anticipation of…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks that are dirt-cheap right now

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two dividend stocks trading at 'bargain' prices. However, he'd only buy one of them.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should I stop listening to Warren Buffett?

| Paul Summers

Warren Buffett is one of the world's richest people. But it could have been so different, so should I be…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Should I invest £1,000 in Lloyds shares today for future dividends?

| Christopher Ruane

Lloyds shares offer our writer exposure to a well-known financial leader with an attractive dividend yield. So why does he…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks I’d buy to capitalise on long-term trends!

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks have generally been on a downward track over the past year, albeit with an upturn in recent months.…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

A discounted FTSE 100 giant I’d buy to try and double my money!

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stalwart has taken a hit over the past week. But I see this an opportunity to buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

I’d buy these dividend stocks for sustainable passive income

| Stephen Wright

As the cost of living rises in the UK, I’m looking to earn some passive income. I think that the…

Read more »