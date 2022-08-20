Home » Investing Articles » My stock of the week: Pantheon Resources

My stock of the week: Pantheon Resources

Andrew Woods outlines his reasoning for picking Pantheon Resources as his stock of the week, based on recent successes in oil exploration activities.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Preparing a budget during a pandemic

Image source: Getty Images

In what has been another interesting week in the stock market, many investors have been digesting quarterly reports and press releases. With that in mind, here’s my stock of the week. Let’s take a closer at why I’ve chosen this particular firm. 

This week’s statement

The Pantheon Resources (LSE:PANR) share price has been volatile over the past year. In that time, it’s up 158%. At the time of writing, it’s trading at 134p.

The Alaska-based oil exploration firm has licenses to search for oil on over 153,000 acres of land on Alaska’s North Slope.

The big news this week was an operational update from drilling at the Alkaid #2 well. The business stated that it had completed drilling to a depth of 14,300 ft. 

This was a major step forward, because it will now progress to the next stage of operations. This entails swapping rigs to prepare for completion and the possibility of commencing oil production. 

However, the company did add that inflation and supply chain problems may cause issues in the future. Much of what Pantheon Resources does relies on effective supplies of equipment. As a current shareholder, I hope the firm manages this potential issue carefully for the smooth progression of its operations.

23.5bn barrels of oil?

This week’s statement was preceded by another drilling update for Alkaid #2, on 29 July. This announcement stated that the business had found multiple oil-bearing reservoirs during the drilling operation. In addition, the quality of these reservoirs was much better than anticipated. 

The market responded very favourably to this news, and the shares climbed nearly 25% in one day. 

More broadly, the firm estimates it has oil-in-place of 23.5bn barrels. Of this, a conservative estimate is that it could recover 10%. With oil prices at historically high levels, if Pantheon Resources can recover this amount of oil it could bode extremely well for future balance sheets.

The leadership within the company added that these developments at Alkaid could mark the transition from a business focused on exploration to one set on production. As an investor, this is something that excites me greatly.

Aside from exploration developments, the company also has a strong balance sheet. It has a manageable debt pile of $39.74m and total cash of $92.67m. What this means is that there is the potential for the business to expand its exploration capabilities even further, given its solid financial state.

Overall, the recent share price performance of this company has been explosive. Looking deeper, however, it’s clear to see that the oil exploration is going smoothly. There is also the real possibility that it begins production sometime this year. With that in mind, I’ll be adding to my current holding soon to gain greater exposure to what I believe is a quality business.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Woods has positions in Pantheon Resources. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

2 renewable energy stocks I’d buy for lifelong passive income!

| Royston Wild

Renewable energy stocks are becoming increasingly popular as the fight against climate change ramps up. Here are two I'd buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Cineworld shares after their huge fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Cineworld shares have tanked. Is this a buying opportunity or is there oblivion ahead? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

My top stocks to buy before September and a lively autumn!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm anticipating that the stock market will start to move a little more in autumn after a fairly calm August.…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

2 Warren Buffett-style stocks I’ve bought!

| Royston Wild

I think these top UK shares could help me make a lot of cash. Here's why I think billionaire investor…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Vodafone, Deliveroo, FirstGroup

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest insider transactions at three FTSE…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price STILL too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price continues to command low P/E ratios and gigantic dividend yields. Do these make the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares keep falling. What’s gone wrong?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Last November, Rolls-Royce shares were trading above 150p. Now they've dipped below 82p. Are they back in Mr Market's bargain…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

2 growth shares I’d buy now without any hesitation

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two growth shares he thinks could prove to be fantastic contrarian buys.

Read more »