Home » Investing Articles » 2 growth shares I’d buy now without any hesitation

2 growth shares I’d buy now without any hesitation

Paul Summers picks out two growth shares he thinks could prove to be fantastic contrarian buys.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
positive mental health woman

Image source: Getty Image

Growth shares have the potential to transform my investment returns. This is particularly true if I’m able to snap them up at a discount to what they are actually worth.

With this in mind, here are a couple of FTSE shares I’d start buying on Monday.

A losing bet… for now

First up is gambling firm 888 (LSE: 888). Having done extremely well during the multiple pandemic-related lockdowns, 888 shares hit the heights of just over 450p almost one year ago. Since then, trading has (inevitably) moderated.

Actually, that’s putting it mildly. A quick glance at the firm’s figures for the first six months of 2022 shows how much the cost-of-living crisis has impacted performance. Total revenue fell 13% to £332.1m. Profit tumbled 66% to £14.4m. Ouch!

Perhaps it’s no wonder the shares have halved in value this year.

Cheap growth share

Despite this, I can’t help but think this might be a contrarian itch worth scratching.

Following the recent acquisition of William Hill’s international assets from US firm Caesars Entertainment, 888 now has a huge opportunity to grow its market share. Moreover, the stock also has a PEG (price/earnings to growth) of just 0.2. That suggests I’d be buying at a seriously low price for the potential on offer.

Obviously, gambling firms are no strangers to headwinds. The ongoing risk of regulation is very much a ‘known unknown’. Competition isn’t exactly thin on the ground either.

Nor do I expect a recovery to be swift. In fact, management believes revenue in the second half of 2022 is likely to be similar to that seen in the first.

So long as I can remain patient, however, I’d feel comfortable buying today.

Post-pandemic loser

A second growth share I’d buy now is AIM-listed music and audio product company Focusrite (LSE: TUNE). Like 888, the business did exceptionally well during the pandemic as musicians and creators took to making content from home.

But purple patches only last so long. As lockdowns eased and normality returned, Focusrite saw demand taper off. Some of this was evident in the firm’s half-year results covering the period to the end of February.

Group revenue of £92.9m was lower than that achieved over the same period a year earlier. And based on the share price action since, it looks like investors are concerned about how the cost-of-living crisis is impacting the company. Focusrite stock is down over 40% in a year and 35% in 2022 alone.

Again, I reckon this may be an excellent opportunity to bag a slice of a high-quality company that consistently generates great returns on the money it invests in the business.

Worse to come?

This is not to say this growth share doesn’t have further to fall. A lot will depend on what Focusrite has to say in its next trading statement, due mid-September, particularly in relation to component supply issues and spiraling freight costs.

On a more optimistic note, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18 already looks enticing to me. This is especially if, as the company has suggested, the release of seven new products in H1 looks likely to provide a boost to the full-year numbers.

I think the investment case here remains solid.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Focusrite. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Stock market rally: is it time to start buying UK shares in an ISA?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A stock market rally could be on the horizon! Zaven Boyrazian explains how he's preparing his portfolio to capitalise on…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

What are the best UK shares to buy now if I’m aiming for a million?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The best UK shares to buy when aiming for a million are those with strong financials and wide moats. Zaven…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Forget savings accounts! 2 penny stocks I’d invest £500 in as inflation skyrockets

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I'm searching for the best UK penny stocks to buy now to outrun record inflation in 2022, 2023, and beyond.

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest via my Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for £100k

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains the best investing strategies to build up £100k in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Beware the perils of short-term investing!

| Alan Oscroft

Doesn't it seem like the whole financial world is obsessed with short-term investing movements these days? That's surely a mistake.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap FTSE 100 shares with £185 a month to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

A £1m Stocks and Shares ISA pot! Our writer considers how to use FTSE 100 shares to reach this milestone.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m buying this Warren Buffett dividend stock with a 4% yield

| Stephen Wright

Kraft-Heinz stock comes with a 4% dividend. It’s had a difficult time lately, but I think that the dividend stock…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Should I buy this travel penny stock for growth and returns?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into this FTSE penny stock operating in the travel sector to see if it could offer…

Read more »