Home » Investing Articles » Should I follow Warren Buffett and buy these 2 stocks?

Should I follow Warren Buffett and buy these 2 stocks?

Warren Buffett recently added to his holdings in two companies, so should I now follow suit and imitate his investment strategy?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett is perhaps the most famous investor of all time. With a net worth over $100bn, Buffett famously invests for the long term. Recently, through his company Berkshire Hathaway, he has added to two current holdings, Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). Should I follow him?

Strong revenue and cash flow

Shares in Ally Financial have slowly declined over the past year and, at the time of writing, they’re trading at $36.91.

There has been heightened interest in the financial services and lending firm recently as Buffett has tripled his original position in the last quarter. So, what does he find so attractive?

A glance at the firm’s earnings per share (EPS) record makes it obvious that it has grown rather rapidly. Between 2018 and 2021, EPS rose from $2.97 to $8.44 per share. By my calculation, this means that the business has a compound annual EPS growth rate of 29.8%. This is something I’m sure Buffett would be pleased with.

Additionally, the company has enjoyed strong upward movement in revenue over the same period, rising from $6.7bn to $8.7bn.

There is the risk, however, that the firm’s mortgage segment is impacted detrimentally by rising interest rates. While it could profit from higher rates, it’s possible that potential customers will be deterred from taking on more expensive debt. 

With operating cash flow of $5.89bn and a cash balance of $3.7bn, though, I think the business could make it through any short-term issues.

Eye-watering earnings growth

Second, Buffett topped up his holding in video games publisher Activision Blizzard. Like Ally Financial, this company exhibits solid EPS growth. Between 2017 and 2021, EPS rose from ¢36 to ¢347. This results in a compound annual EPS growth rate of 57%.

Furthermore, it displays consistent revenue growth over the same period, increasing from $7bn to $8.8bn. It’s worth nothing, however, that this growth is not guaranteed in the future.

The business benefited from the trend of increased gaming during the pandemic. With its flagship Call of Duty and World of Warcraft games, the firm surged to pre-tax profits of $2.6bn and $3.1bn in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

However, revenue for the three months to 30 June fell by 28.4%. There is also the real risk that fewer gamers are able to afford products in the coming months as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

Overall, though, costs for the most recent quarter remained stable and any potential threats appear short-term in nature. 

Warren Buffett’s recent acquisitions definitely give me food for thought. They represent two completely different sectors and may therefore offer some scope for diversity within my portfolio. On top of this, their respective earnings growth is extremely attractive. I’ll therefore add both businesses to my portfolio in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Is it game over for the Cineworld share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Cineworld share price has fallen 95% over the past five years. But the board has a rescue plan. So…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

Why I prefer Shell and BP shares over US oil companies

| Mark Tovey

Shell and BP shares look more attractive to me, because they are spending a larger share of operating cash flows…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid shares now while they’re below £12?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why I think National Grid shares stand out in their sector as a potentially valuable addition to my dividend…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Creating lifelong passive income with just £4 a day! Here’s how

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income via dividend stocks is an important part of my portfolio. Here's how I could make £12,500 a year…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Beyond Meat shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Beyond Meat shares have well and truly tanked. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy NIO stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

NIO stock has fallen back below $20. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Here are 3 income stocks with very high dividend yields!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods presents three income stocks with eye-wateringly high dividend yields and explains why he's adding them to his portfolio.

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Why has the Darktrace share price just leapt 30%?

| Hamish Cassidy

The Darktrace share price just skyrocketed. With a buyout possible, is now the perfect time to invest in this cybersecurity…

Read more »