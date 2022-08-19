Home » Investing Articles » 4 growth stocks for a raging bull market

4 growth stocks for a raging bull market

Jon Smith runs through some of his preferred growth stocks to buy now to piggyback on the potential upcoming bull market.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

I read with interest my Foolish colleague Kevin Godbold’s piece on why he thinks we could be starting a raging bull market. Easing supply chain costs and rising prices of investment trusts are two points he flagged up. From my point of view, I want to think about how I can take this and find top growth stocks that could benefit from this move. Here are my favourites.

Easing pressures = better performance

My thinking to begin with is to go for the companies that have been pained by the supply chain costs so far this year. For example, car manufacturers and retailers.

Tesla is a classic growth stock. In the past, I’ve been skeptical about buying, given the inflated valuation and heady share price moves. However, it’s lost 25% in value in 2022, now trading just below $900. Although I still think the price is a little rich, a new bull market would likely pull Tesla shares higher with renewed optimism.

Further, the company has flagged up that lower vehicle deliveries in Q2 versus Q1 was partly down to supply chain issues. So if costs come down and supply increases, this would help to lift production. In turn, this would increase revenue.

For a retail pick, I’d favour Kingfisher. The DIY store operator naturally feels the brunt of price pressures. Q1 sales were down 5.8% versus the previous year. The benefits of being able to price goods more competitively if supply pressures ease should help reverse this trend.

My concern is that both companies are on the front line of price problems. So if a bull market breaks out but for reasons other than easing supply issues, my two picks could underperform.

Growth stocks from finance

Another area I’d look to is finance. I’d actually be careful about the traditional banks, as a bull market probably coincides with lower interest rates. However, I think there is good value in other parts of the sector.

For example, St. James’s Place. The UK-based wealth manager should be able to take advantage of a stock market surge as more investors will want to get involved. It can earn fees from the advisory side of operations, as well as through transaction fees.

If I’m wanting to spread my risk regarding my specific stock picks, I think it’s a smart idea to pick an investment trust. One of the most reputable is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. By putting some of my cash in the hands of professional money managers, I should feel confident in their ability to pick winners.

As I’ve seen in the past, there’s no guarantee that an investment trust can beat the market. The team is made up of humans with subjective viewpoints like myself. So I need to be careful not to over allocate money with the thinking that high returns are a done deal.

On balance, I’m considering investing some of my free cash in all four of these growth stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Should I buy this travel penny stock for growth and returns?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into this FTSE penny stock operating in the travel sector to see if it could offer…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Should I buy lithium stocks as EV numbers are set to soar?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explores whether adding lithium stocks to his holdings could be a shrewd move as demand for lithium is…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could this venture capital firm be one of the best stocks to buy for returns?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking for the best stocks to buy to boost returns and examines this FTSE 100 investment trust.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are we poised for the next stock market bull run?

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a volatile year for the stock market. I had hoped for a calmer year but Russia' invasion of…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

BT shares have crashed: here’s why I’m buying

| Dylan Hood

The price of BT shares has fallen some distance from its high in July. This Fool digs deeper into what’s…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How investing £190 monthly in dividend shares can lead to £500 passive income

| Christopher Ruane

By investing each month in dividend shares, our writer thinks that over time he can build meaningful streams of additional…

Read more »

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’d buy to help offset this inflation headache

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he's trying to generate returns from UK stocks with both income and growth shares on his…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Scottish Mortgage shares as they fall below £9?

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares have been pretty volatile over the past 12 months. But is this a buying opportunity as the…

Read more »