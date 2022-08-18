Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim for £10,000 a year in passive income, from £100 per month

How I’d aim for £10,000 a year in passive income, from £100 per month

We’d all like to have a bit of passive income coming in to supplement our retirement, wouldn’t we? Here’s how I’m going about it.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk

Image source: Getty Images

What would £100 per month stashed in a savings account, paying a couple of percent per year in interest (if we’re lucky) get us in passive income?

Compound interest helps. Every year, we’d get interest on last year’s interest as well as on our original investment. That can add up. But when the interest rate is low, it’s not the stuff that millionaires are made of.

I only keep a small emergency amount of cash in a savings account. And my long-term investments have gone into buying shares in UK companies. So far, that’s wiped the floor with any savings account.

Isn’t it risky, though? Well, yes, it’s certainly riskier over the short term. And I’ve had years when my total investments have gone backwards. The last one was in 2020, when the pandemic gave the prices of my shares a good kicking.

Shares beat cash

But researchers at Barclays have been doing their homework. And they have the statistics to show that the longer our investing horizon, the greater our chance of coming out ahead with shares.

I don’t find it surprising, really. The FTSE 100 looks set to pay overall dividends of around 4.2% this year. And that includes shares that pay very little. So targeting annual dividend income of 5% or more has to be a plausible goal.

So what kind of long-term returns might I look forward to from shares? Firstly, I want to clarify that I’m not making any actual predictions here.

Dividends aren’t guaranteed, and they are often cut when a company doesn’t have enough cash one year. But spreading my funds across different dividend stocks in different sectors helps to lower that risk.

New record?

Many companies cut their dividends during the Covid pandemic, for example. But FTSE 100 dividends are already recovering strongly. And forecasts suggest 2022 could come very close to the all-time dividend record set in 2018. That year, FTSE 100 companies paid a total of £85.2bn in dividends. A bit of that could definitely help boost my passive income.

Suppose I put my £100 per month in a savings account and average 1.5% interest per year. That’s about where I’d expect long-term savings to go, once inflation drops back.

Over 30 years I’d invest a total of £36,000, and the compound interest would add around £9,400 to take me up to £45,400.

Shares instead

But what if I achieve 5% dividend returns from shares instead? Let’s add a modest 2% for share price appreciation, for a total annual return of 7%. That would add a whopping £81,600 to my invested cash for a total of £117,600.

That’s not a big enough lump sum to generate my targeted £10,000 per year in passive income from then onwards. But that’s starting with just £100 per month. Over the years, I’d gradually increase that whenever I could.

Again, there are no guarantees, and investing in shares carries risk. But I’m convinced of two things. The longer I invest, the lower the risk I’ll face. And I’m far more likely to generate a decent passive income from shares than a savings account.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Here’s a cheap FTSE stock with a 6% dividend yield. Should I buy it?

| Darren Sinden

Vodafone is a FTSE stock with an attractive dividend yield, which looks to be on the path to recovery. Here's…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

As the Centrica share price continues to climb, am I too late to buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool documents the recent rise of the Centrica share price and decides if adding the shares to his holdings…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Even at 10p, I see the Cineworld share price as expensive. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

The Cineworld share price has crumbled to around 10p. But the cinema chain still holds no appeal for our writer…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Should I buy Aviva shares now?

| Kevin Godbold

With Aviva shares near 440p, here's what I'd do about this stock now as the business throws off cash and…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

My top 2 UK shares to buy for strong dividend returns!

| Dr. James Fox

With inflation shooting beyond 10%, I'm looking at UK shares with strong dividend yields that should help my portfolio grow.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, I’d consider these as shares to buy

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he sees these two UK companies as shares to buy for his portfolio even though they've…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

3 pros and 3 cons of buying IAG shares now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith measures up the good and the bad for IAG shares at the moment, with the business in the…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’d follow this Warren Buffett advice when buying stocks

| Charlie Keough

Warren Buffett has provided investors with some invaluable advice during his investing journey. This Fool is putting some of it…

Read more »