Home » Investing Articles » The Ted Baker share price jumps 17% on takeover news! What’s next?

The Ted Baker share price jumps 17% on takeover news! What’s next?

Jon Smith runs through the reason behind the jump in the Ted Baker share price, and eyes up other potential options.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

In trading today, one of the top performers is Ted Baker (LSE:TED). The share price is up 17% at 109p. This comes after confirmation that the business has accepted a takeover bid from Authentic Brands Group for £211m. Two questions arise for me as a potential investor. Is there any opportunity for me with the current Ted Baker share price? If not, then are there other retail brands I could invest in?

A done deal

The accepted bid means that Ted Baker shareholders will receive 110p per share. This is why the share price has jumped pretty much to this level. I don’t see any rational reason for the share price to jump beyond this price. Therefore, there’s no benefit that I can get from buying now. I’ve missed that move.

The business has been looking for a buyer since April, which led to the share price being very volatile as rumours and speculation was rife. Over the past year, the share price is down 37.5%. So although the price has jumped significantly today, the offer price is well below the highs from the past year of 174p.

Ultimately, this deal should ensure the survival of the brand, albeit not as a listed stock on the LSE. The struggles for the retailer since the start of the pandemic aren’t unique. Many others in the sector have underperformed due to the impact of Covid-19.

My thoughts following the Ted Baker share price jump

This does get me thinking. Many peers are trading at very cheap levels. If large businesses are finding the valuations attractive enough to buy, then surely it could be a smart move for me to invest as well.

Then if the market recovers in coming years, the share price gain could be high. Along the way, I might even get a generous payout if I stock I own gets bought out. However, I’m not going to explicitly buy a stock on the hope it gets taken over, as this is pure speculation.

One example that I like at the moment is Superdry (LSE:SDRY). It’s another retail fashion brand that has struggled in recent years. Evidence of this can be seen from the share price, which is down 64% over the past year.

After posting revenue of £872m in 2018, the business has struggled, with 2022 revenue coming in just above £600m. However, the latest results did highlight that store revenue is recovering from the impact of the pandemic. It rose 59.7% year over year.

Based on the Ted Baker move, I think I’m going to pick up a small amount of Superdry shares at the moment. I accept that this is a risky move, as the post-pandemic bump might just be a short-lived phase. But if not, then I’ll be kicking myself in a few years if the share price rebounds from current lows and it becomes a hot growth stock. Further, there is the side benefit if the company gets bought out.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce’s share price is recovering! Time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has clawed back ground after plunging earlier this month. Should I buy the FTSE 100 firm on…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE stock to boost my passive income stream for years to come!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for stocks to boost his passive income and dissects one FTSE stock he currently likes.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Darktrace share price soars 20% on takeover news! Who could be next?

| Harshil Patel

Takeover talks are in the air. Our writer considers several potential takeover targets following the Darktrace share price jump.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Should I be buying IAG shares today?

| John Choong

Since IAG reported its H1 results, its share price has been stagnant. So, should I buy its stock now to…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 growth stock I like for long-term growth and returns!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a growth stock he is considering for his holdings to boost returns now and in…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock could be perfect for dividends and growth!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking to boost his passive income stream with stocks that have growth prospects. Here’s one FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’m up 57% with Bank of Georgia shares! Should I buy more?

| Dr. James Fox

Bank of Georgia shares have been good to me, and I'm looking to buy more. The stock is still cheap,…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Can Shell shares push higher? Or has this bull run come to an end?

| Dr. James Fox

Shell shares are up nearly 50% over the past 12 months. That's astonishing. But I feel this bull run might…

Read more »