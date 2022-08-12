More on Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are down 20% since January. Should I sell or buy more?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have fallen by almost a fifth since their 2022 peak of 56p in January. Having bought some at…

Is Elon Musk on the money about lithium shares?

| Michelle Freeman

With Elon Musk calling lithium mining a “license to print money”, should I be buying lithium shares now – or…

A top UK value stock to buy from the FTSE 250!

| Royston Wild

Stock market weakness has left many quality shares looking ultra cheap. I'm on the hunt for UK value stocks and…

Can the tempting M&G dividend yield of 8%+ last?

| Christopher Ruane

The M&G dividend has increased again this week. But will it last in a challenging economic environment -- and should…

A FTSE 100 passive income stock I’ve bought to hold for 30 years!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 stock has proved to be a brilliant buy for passive income over the past decade. Here's why…

Should I snap up Taylor Wimpey shares at £1.30?

| John Choong

With the Taylor Wimpey share price down by almost 30% this year, should I snap up some shares while it's…

How I’m finding shares to buy now – and keep for a decade

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been looking for shares to buy using an approach that looks both at long-term profit prospects and…

What’s happening to the Petrofac (PFC) share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Petrofac (LON:PFC) share price has had a seriously erratic year so far. I take a look at the latest…

