Home » Investing Articles » A growth stock with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.7! Should I buy Yalla?

A growth stock with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.7! Should I buy Yalla?

I’m generally not too keen on investing in dollar-demonated stocks at the moment. But Yalla, with its low price-to-earnings ratio, has caught my eye.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a metric for valuing a company. The P/E ratio is calculated by dividing the stock price by the company’s earnings per share over the past 12 months. A low P/E ratio suggests that a company is cheap, while a high P/E infers that a company is expensive.

P/E ratios aren’t always comparable. For example, growth stocks will trade with a higher ratio than value stocks because they’re valued on future profitability.

But in Yalla (NYSE:YALA) — a Middle East-focused social media and gaming firm — I’ve found a growth stock with a P/E ratio of just 9.7. By comparison, Meta has a P/E ratio of 15, and that’s among the cheapest in the sector.

So let’s take a closer look at Yalla, and why I’d buy this stock.

Still in growth mode

Yalla shares shot up after their listing in late 2020, reaching $40 a share in February 2021, up from $7 in November 2020. The company was demonstrating impressive growth during the pandemic, but missed its Q2 targets in 2021, and the share price plummeted.

The pandemic definitely contributed to the growth of the social networking and gaming business. But recent quarterly updates have highlighted that the business is continuing to grow after the pandemic.

Revenue for the quarter ending June 30 came in at $76.1m, nearly 10% above analysts’ estimates, and above the $72.3m achieved in the months until the end of March. Net income also rose to $20.4m, up from $18.4m achieved a year ago.  

Growth was attributed to the increase in the number of monthly active users (MAUs) and paying MAUs. There was a 35.6% year-on-year increase in MAUs to 29.9m and a 65.3% year-on-year rise in paying MAUs to 10.6m.

Approximately $52.7m was generated from chatting services, while gaming revenue came in at $23.3m. 

Healthy balance sheet

I’m not worried about Yalla’s burn rate, because there isn’t one. The Dubai-based company has $384m in cash and equivalents, which is huge considering the market-cap is around $650m. Cash and cash equivalents actually grew year-on-year from $351m in 2021. Total current assets, including cash and cash equivalents, is $426m.

Yalla has said it is looking to refine the quality of its products while expanding its market. But that doesn’t appear to be having a negative impact on revenue or profitability. And that’s certainly a positive.

The huge cash balance is also particularly important right now as interest rates rise around the world. Higher interest rates increase the cost of growth, but this is something Yalla doesn’t need to worry about.

Risks

There are always risks when investing. With Yalla, it’s clear this relatively young tech company has found a niche and is expanding from there. But there’s no guarantee that larger tech firms won’t enter the market, especially when considering the profits Yalla is generating so early on.

And as economies become increasingly open, with restaurants and cafes getting back to normal, the environment is likely getting more challenging for it to deliver growth.

Despite this, I’m bullish on the stock. I’ve said the US market is almost uninvestable for me right now, given the weakness of the pound, but I’d make an exception for Yalla and its attractive valuation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Taylor Wimpey shares at £1.30?

| John Choong

With the Taylor Wimpey share price down by almost 30% this year, should I snap up some shares while it's…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I’m finding shares to buy now – and keep for a decade

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been looking for shares to buy using an approach that looks both at long-term profit prospects and…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

What’s happening to the Petrofac (PFC) share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Petrofac (LON:PFC) share price has had a seriously erratic year so far. I take a look at the latest…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

The Aviva share price is flying! Should I buy this 7% yield?

| Roland Head

Despite recent gains, Roland Head thinks the Aviva share price could still be too cheap.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 passive income opportunity not to be missed!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool details a passive income opportunity that could bolster his holdings, and the shares trading at cheap levels too.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The Legal & General share price is dirt-cheap with a juicy dividend yield!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at the Legal & General share price which looks like an opportunity to boost…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in this top lithium stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

This lithium stock has gone from strength to strength over the past year. But has it flown too high, or…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

The Hurricane Energy (HUR) share price has trebled in a year. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

After suffering from cheap oil for years, the Hurricane Energy (HUR) share price is on a bull run in 2022.…

Read more »