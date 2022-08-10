Home » Investing Articles » The case for buying this dividend monster just got stronger!

The case for buying this dividend monster just got stronger!

This dividend monster just posted impressive earnings figures that sent its share price skyrocketing. So is now the time to buy Aviva stock?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend monster Aviva (LSE:AV) impressed investors on Wednesday with the release of its H1 data. The insurer was up early 9% by 9am. The stock has been a recent favourite of mine, and offers a whopping 6.5% dividend yield, even after this morning’s jump.

So let’s take a closer look at Aviva’s earning report and why I’m backing this stock for the long run.

A stellar first half

On Wednesday, insurance firm Aviva said it had witnessed “continuing momentum” in the six months to 30 June. The firm reported growth in both operating profits and own funds generation during the first half.

There was a 14% increase in interim operating profits to £829m. Meanwhile, Solvency II operating own funds generation surged 46% to £538m. General insurance gross written premiums rose 6% to £4.69bn, with a “strong” 94% combined operating ratio. Life sales in the UK and Ireland were up 4% at £16.8bn.

The firm declared an interim dividend of 10.3p, broadly in line with its full-year dividend guidance of around 31p.

However, IFRS losses grew to £633m from £198m, largely reflecting adverse market movements.

Chief executive Amanda Blanc highlighted that the previous six months had been an “excellent” period. “Our scale and diversification give us resilience and opportunity, enabling Aviva to withstand the challenging economic climate,” she added.

Positive outlook

Aviva is in a much healthier position now than it was just a few years ago, and much of that is down to Blanc. She was appointed CEO in 2020 and set about making the business more manageable and profitable. 

The business is considerably leaner than it used to be. Aviva made £7.5bn by selling off its operations in Italy, Turkey and France. And these sales were among eight non-core businesses that were offloaded. The business now focuses on core markets in the UK — where it serves some 18 million customers — Ireland, and Canada. 

The insurer currently trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 7.3. That’s very low, but reflects some fairly negative sentiments about the health of the UK economy and uncertainty around Brexit.

But I’d contend that Aviva is actually dirt-cheap, especially considering the impressive returns it offers to shareholders in the form of dividends. The business has already proven its capacity to operate in a difficult economic climate, but I think there are positives for the long term.

As a leaner and more stable business, Aviva should be able to offer steady growth in the future. I don’t expect the share price to shoot up, but a sizeable dividend yield and steady growth works for me.

In the near term, I appreciate there will be some challenges, but insurers are pretty resilient. I know the forecast recession is unlikely to be good for business, after all, less economic activity tends to translate into less business for insurers. So that’s something I’ll bear in mind.

But on the whole, Aviva looks like a strong, lean business that I’d buy more of right now. The yield is very attractive and will certainly help my portfolio fight back against inflation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox owns shares in Aviva. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This one Ben Graham investment principle could make you richer

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett applies a key principle he learnt from Ben Graham. Our writer explains why he thinks it…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Is the Tullow Oil (TLW) share price poised to take off?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tullow Oil (TLW) share price has been more volatile than some of its bigger peers this year. But is…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Royal Mail shares while they’re under 300p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Royal Mail's share price has come down a long way in 2022 and is currently under 300p. Edward Sheldon looks…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

I’d forget buy-to-let and buy these REITs for passive income!

| Royston Wild

I think REITs are a great way to generate healthy streams of passive income. Here's why I think they're a…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 shares to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

The FTSE 100 is home to many potential gems. Our writer considers if he can reach millionaire status by uncovering…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire!

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle for investments. In fact, many investors have become ISA millionaires. Here's…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is on the up! Here’s why I’d buy

| Charlie Keough

After a poor first half of the year, the Scottish Mortgage share price is beginning to rise. Here, this Fool…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I be grabbing cheap Lloyds shares?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have underperformed in recent years. Here, this Fool explains why he's still considering the stock for his portfolio.

Read more »