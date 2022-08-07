Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage shares are back on the rise: is now the time to jump onboard?

Scottish Mortgage shares are back on the rise: is now the time to jump onboard?

Scottish Mortgage shares have risen over 25% in the past 30 days. This Fool takes a look at why and if now is the time to buy.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) shares have been suffering for some time. Year to date, the shares are down 29%, and over the past 12 months, they have fallen 33%. This disappointing performance came after a knockout year in 2020, where the stock rose over 106%.

However, things seem to be on the up for Scottish Mortgage shares, which have risen over 25% in the past month. With today’s uncertain macroeconomic outlook, is now the time to be buying the shares? Or should I avoid this high-growth index fund? Let’s find out.

Economic considerations

On Thursday, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 0.5%, to 1.75%. This has come after months of red-hot inflation, which peaked at 12.7% in June. Scottish Mortgage was able to ride the early wave of high valuations in 2020 and the start of 2021, but the interest rate hikes of 2022 seem to have burst this bubble.

When interest rates rise, people tend to pull money out of speculative investments like growth stocks and put them into safer assets like bonds. This is because they can achieve a higher risk-free rate of return. This is bad news for funds like Scottish Mortgage, as a large portion of their holdings is focussed on high-growth equities.

For example, its top 10 holdings include Tesla (6.7%), Moderna (8.3%), and Tencent (3.8%), all of which are classed as growth stocks. Higher rates have hurt these stocks’ lofty valuations and pushed the Scottish Mortgage shares down. As rates continue to rise to control inflation, the shares could face even more pressure.

Upward momentum

As mentioned, the shares have seen an impressive surge in recent weeks. This movement reflects the encouraging performance of some of the trust’s underlying assets. For example, biotech firm Moderna has risen over 35% since the start of June and makes up a hefty 8.3% chunk of the trust’s asset holdings.

I think the upward momentum reflects the firm’s top-tier management. Although past returns are no indication of future performance, the fund has generated a five-year return of 118% and a 10-year return of 606%. Both of these figures comfortably outperform the FTSE All World Index, which is the trust’s benchmark.

The trust also gives me access to companies that aren’t publicly traded. For example, Elon Musk’s SpaceX makes up 2.9% of the trust. This allows me to benefit from growth I couldn’t get on my own, which is an attractive opportunity. In addition to this, like any investment trust, I am gaining a stake in a wide array of companies and industries all under one investment. This helps my portfolio with diversification and reduces risk.

The verdict

Overall, I think now could be a risky time to buy Scottish Mortgage shares. Yes, the shares are well below their 2021 levels, and the trust has demonstrated excellent management historically. However, I think that rising rates could continue to hamper the fund’s performance, as it relies heavily on growth stocks. Therefore, this stock will remain on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the next bull market may have already begun

| Kevin Godbold

The UK stock market has taken the Bank of England's interest rate hike in its stride and green shoots suggest…

Read more »

Gold medal
Investing Articles

No contest! Here’s my stock of the week

| Paul Summers

An update from this company offered some relief from the economic gloom. It's this Fool's stock of the week.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Why do Lloyds shares seem so cheap?

| Christopher Ruane

Lloyds shares have been losing ground and now look cheap on some valuations. So why has our writer removed the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest in shares to help beat inflation

| Alan Oscroft

Soaring prices could well outstrip our investing returns this year. I think it's more important to find shares to beat…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 recovering growth stocks to buy after excellent trading updates

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have seen a slight recovery of late due to several strong trading updates. Here are my two top…

Read more »

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m using £200 a month to retire at 50

| Dylan Hood

This Fool takes a look at how he is investing £200 each month to build a retirement fund using compounding.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett loves this stock and so do I!

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool explains why he's following famous investor Warren Buffett and buying this stock for his portfolio.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

11.4% yield! A high-dividend FTSE share I’d buy to hold until 2030

| Royston Wild

The FTSE is packed with top dividend stocks offering enormous yields. Here's what I think could be one of the…

Read more »