3 stocks I will 'never' sell

3 stocks I will ‘never’ sell

Sometimes a stock is just too good to sell. What are the three shares that our author would not sell at any price? And which one is he buying right now?

Stephen Wright
With most of the stocks in my portfolio, there’s a price at which I’d be willing to sell them. I don’t anticipate selling them in the near future, but I would let them go if the right offer came in.

Three of my investments, however, aren’t like that. There are three stocks in my portfolio that I don’t anticipate selling at any price.

This is because they are the highest-quality businesses I own. So if I sold the shares, I don’t think I’d be able to replace them with an upgrade.

Disney

The first stock I’d never sell is Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). Both the stock and the business have had a turbulent time over the past few years, but I’ve never been tempted to sell my investment.

Like any investment, Disney stock carries some risk. In my view, the biggest risk comes from the cost of continuing to create new content, which could weigh on investment returns.

I think, however, that Disney’s content library gives it a huge advantage over its competitors that offsets this risk. Furthermore, the strength of the company’s back catalogue is basically impossible for rivals to replicate.

Disney is the only stock in this list that I’m actively buying at the moment. I think that the stock is currently undervalued and I’m looking at increasing my investment in the business.

Realty Income

I also have a substantial investment in Realty Income (NYSE:O) that I don’t ever intend to sell. Instead of selling, I plan to keep reinvesting dividends to increase my passive income.

Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that makes money by leasing retail properties. Like other REITs, it distributes its rental income in the form of dividends.

The company is exposed to risk in the form of high property prices, which is making expansion difficult. But it has navigated these challenges well before and I think it will continue to do so.

Twenty-eight years of consecutive dividend increases make the stock a Dividend Aristocrat. It also reinforces my belief that the business can perform well in any economic environment.

Berkshire Hathaway

Lastly, I own shares in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). This is another stock that I never anticipate selling.

The risk with this stock is that the size of the underlying business limits growth opportunities. But I think that patience will be rewarded over time.

In my view, Berkshire has a unique advantage. It uses the money it receives from insurance premiums to make investments that power its earnings.

This is a good business model, but it takes a lot of capital to make it work. Underwriting its insurance obligations requires significant cash to cover potential losses.

Berkshire’s big advantage is that it has the cash to operate in this way. Other insurance operations don’t have the same protection.

This allows Berkshire to avoid unnecessary risk and be conservative in its insurance underwriting. I think this advantage is durable and so I’m never selling the stock.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Realty Income, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

