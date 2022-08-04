Home » Investing Articles » 2 growth shares on my buy list

2 growth shares on my buy list

These two growth shares have both lost at least a quarter of their value in the past 12 months. But our writer sees long-term business potential.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

A lot of growth shares have had a rough few months, with prices tumbling in some cases. That has thrown up some buying opportunities for my portfolio. Here are a couple I would pick for my portfolio.

Netflix

Shares in streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have lost more than half their value over the past year. One of the key reasons is that investors are nervous about previously-fast-growing subscriber numbers starting to fall.

I think the worries are overdone. Netflix has an excellent business model, in my view. It can spread the high costs of producing quality content across millions of customers. As the costs are basically fixed but subscriber numbers are variable, the company can tweak pricing to minimise customer turnover. On top of that, the costs are a one-off. Like other broadcasters, Netflix might still be earning money from content it makes this year, two or three decades from now.

The high costs of making new, compelling content are a risk to future profitability. If Netflix does not keep doing this on a regular basis, it could lose subscribers. But I think its strong market position and potentially lucrative business model make it an attractive share for my portfolio.

eBay

Another name among beaten-down growth shares I have been eyeing for my portfolio is online marketplace eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY). The shares have fallen 25% over the past year.

eBay has not consistently grown in recent years. Yet I continue to group it alongside other growth shares however, and last year revenues rose 17%. With its scalable platform and large installed customer base, I expect the business to keep expanding for a long time.

It also has strong pricing power. For many of the items sold on eBay, there simply is no competitor with the same number of possible buyers. So even if eBay pushes up prices, sellers have limited options to go elsewhere if they still want to reach the same size of audience.

Over time, although I expect revenue growth to be modest, I do reckon the company can keep growing. I also think its pricing power could help the business boost profit margins in future. For those reasons I would be happy to buy eBay for my portfolio.

Will these shares recover?

Both Netflix and eBay have fallen a lot in the past year. This suggests investor sentiment has turned negative. Could that continue, pushing the share prices even further down?

I think it could. But as a believer in long-term investing, what attracts me to these shares is not where their share price may go in coming months, but rather the potential level five or 10 years from now. I think both have attractive business models that give them a strong competitive advantage and pricing power. That can be the basis of growth in both revenues and profits.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Hidden gems: these 2 FTSE 100 shares look ready to take off

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

I think I have found two FTSE 100 shares that hold explosive potential at current levels. And they are currently…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Payouts from these top dividend shares are under threat. Are they still buys?

| Alan Oscroft

Analysts have been forecasting yields of 10% and more from some of our biggest dividend shares. But cuts have already…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could prosper after the historic interest rate rise!

| Dr. James Fox

The Bank of England was full of doom and gloom on Thursday as it raised interest rates by 50 basis…

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

My plan for £2,000 a month in passive income using this simple strategy!

| Dr. James Fox

We all want passive income right? Who wouldn't? So, here's how I'm planning to make £2,000 a month in passive…

Read more »

Man using credit card and smartphone for purchasing goods online.
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks I just bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

Dividend yields have rocketed across the London Stock Exchange during 2022. Here are two top income stocks I've added to…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Royal Mail share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Royal Mail share price has tumbled in the past year and now looks attractive on some valuation metrics. So…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks with monster yields to buy before the next bull run!

| Dr. James Fox

With inflation at record highs, I'm looking at UK stocks offering big dividend yields to help my portfolio grow. I…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Are Tesla shares headed back to $1,000?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at the growing Tesla share price and considers where it might be headed -- and what that…

Read more »