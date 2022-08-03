Home » Investing Articles » Is the Haleon share price set to soar? Its directors certainly seem confident

Is the Haleon share price set to soar? Its directors certainly seem confident

The Haleon share price has fallen around 5% since its listing last month. But maybe this is a buying opportunity? The directors certainly think so.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

The Haleon (LSE:HLN) share price is currently 305p. That’s down from its listing price at 320p. So, it’s not been a great few weeks for the fast-moving consumer goods brand since its demerger with GlaxoSmithKline.

The listing — the largest in Europe for over a decade — was long-awaited. Haleon is now the world’s largest standalone consumer health business.

So, are Haleon shares set to soar, and is it right for my portfolio?

Performance

Haleon directors clearly have some faith in the business. Chairman Sir Dave Lewis spent £200,000 on shares on last week. The purchase came shortly after the consumer healthcare company upgraded full-year revenues guidance in its maiden trading update.

Meanwhile, two other non-executive directors spent £65,000 on the stock, and a person connected with the company’s chief supply officer invested £60,000.

Last week the firm posted interim revenues of £5.18bn, up 11.6% year on year. Haleon stated that it was principally driven by organic revenue growth, higher prices, and an improved volume mix. Organic revenues rose 11.6%, while prices were up 3.7% and volume mix 7.9%.

The FTSE 100-listed firm said that Panadol, Theraflu, Otrivin, Advil, and Centrum brands all had “particularly strong” showings in the first half of the year.

Upside potential

Firstly, Haleon is confident it can deliver growth in the near term, and that’s important considering the macroeconomic environment.

In the trading update, management said that it was upgrading its full-year organic revenue growth ahead of medium-term guidance range. “We continue to invest to drive sustainable growth and remain confident in delivering on our medium-term guidance,” the statement read.

Haleon certainly has some defensive qualities, namely the strength of the brands it owns. Brands with strong reputations tend to perform well even when economies go into reverse.

But more generally, the demerger was seen by many as a positive for both GSK and Haleon. In fact, after the split, Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Haleon at “outperform” with a 368p price target. 

And there are several positive indicators that the share price could push higher.

Haleon’s enterprise value is around £40bn, taking into account the company’s £10bn in debt. So that’s some distance ahead of its current £28bn market cap.

It also has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 18 — more than the FTSE 100 average — given Barclays’s EPS forecast of 16.6p for 2022. Barclays contend that the firm will achieve revenues of around £10.7bn this year, up from £9.6bn last year. It’s a considerable jump from just £4bn in 2014.

Would I buy Haleon shares?

I’m actually holding off buying Haleon shares as I want to see more evidence that the business is moving in the right direction. Debt is an issue and I want to see that it’s at a level that doesn’t impede the firm’s growth. Haleon starts life with a net debt-to-cash-profits ratio of around four, twice that of GSK.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox owns shares in GlaxoSmithKline and Barclays. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and GlaxoSmithKline. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Will the BP share price continue to soar after strong Q2 earnings?

| Finlay Blair

The BP share price has risen 40% in the last year. Will a strong set of second-quarter earnings boost it…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

4 income shares I’d look to for retirement dividends

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about several FTSE 100 stocks that he feels could realistically be income shares for decades to come.

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

Financial Independence, Retire Early can still succeed in a recession

| Sam Robson

Many might doubt the credentials of Financial Independence, Retire Early (or F.I.R.E) during a recession. Not the majority of Fools,…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 China-dependent stocks that I’m backing to bounce back!

| Dr. James Fox

China-dependent stocks are having a bit of a rough time right now as the world's second largest economy struggles to…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

The stock market crash of 2022: have we seen the bottom?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a crash in the first half of 2022, global stock markets rebounded in July. Has the bottom been reached…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

As the Taylor Wimpey share price gains on rising dividends, here’s why I’d buy

| Alan Oscroft

The Taylor Wimpey share price has fallen 25% over the past 12 months. First-half results make me believe the market…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Does the lower Royal Mail share price mean it’s time to buy?

| Kevin Godbold

The Royal Mail share price has been frustrating, but value could be building and changes in the business may be…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Down 70%, Ferrexpo shares are certainly cheap. But are they worth the risk?

| Dr. James Fox

Ferrexpo shares have collapsed this year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But it's still operating despite the war.

Read more »