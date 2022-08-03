Home » Investing Articles » 2 beaten-down FTSE 250 stocks that could soon take off!

2 beaten-down FTSE 250 stocks that could soon take off!

Andrew Woods looks at how the pandemic hit these two FTSE 250 stocks and explains why he thinks they could soon recover.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 250 is full of exciting companies that provide both growth and income opportunities. Having looked through the index, I’ve found two firms that have been pummelled over the past two years. Could they now be too low for me to miss? Let’s take a closer look.

Clearer skies?

The Wizz Air (LSE:WIZZ) share price is down 56% in the past year. But in the last month, it’s up 20% and the shares are currently trading at 2,226p.

The short-haul airline was battered during the pandemic. This was mainly because travel restrictions led to flights being grounded. 

As a result, the business posted consecutive pre-tax losses, for the year ended March, in both 2021 and 2022. These amounted to €566m and €641m, respectively.

However, revenue is starting to show signs of improvement. It rose from €739m to €1.6bn over the same period, suggesting that more passengers are flying as restrictions have been relaxed.

On the other hand, losses widened for the three months to 30 June. This was primarily down to higher jet fuel costs and more flight cancellations due to low staff numbers. But revenue was up 300% year-on-year.

Furthermore, passenger numbers climbed to 12.1m from 2.9m over the same time period. This comes as travel conditions continue to improve as the world emerges from the pandemic.

Calmer waters?

Carnival (LSE:CCL) has seen its share price fall by 56% in the past year and 7% in the last week. At the time of writing, the shares are trading at 630p.

The cruise operator was also greatly impacted by the pandemic. For the year ended November 2020, for instance, it slumped to a $10.2bn pre-tax loss. The following year was not much of an improvement, resulting in a $9.5bn pre-tax loss.

However, for the three months to 31 May, occupancy aboard ships was 69% of pre-pandemic levels, up from 54% in the previous quarter. In addition, booking volumes doubled in that quarter and customer deposits grew from $3.7bn to $5.1bn.

Furthermore, the company stated that it had cash and borrowings at $7.5bn towards the end of May. This could potentially help the firm to navigate its recovery to pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, its debt pile stands at $36.4bn. This has grown significantly over the past two years, and this is something I would like to see the business pay down in the coming months and years.

Overall, these two travel companies have endured a torrid time over the past couple of years. Having taken a look at the businesses, however, I think they could now be on the road to recovery. As passenger numbers climb and revenue increases, I think they may potentially turn losses into profits in the near future. To that end, I’ll add both firms to my portfolio soon. 

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

How I’m investing £200 a month in these 2 FTSE 100 shares

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he finds these two FTSE 100 firms so appealing and how he's starting the practice of…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £100 in monthly income

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how he'd use his Stocks and Shares ISA to achieve a decent level of income in the…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares I bought for extra passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

Last week, I bought these two UK shares after their stock prices dropped. One now offers a dividend yield of…

Read more »

Young man exercising in his house gym, doing push ups
Investing Articles

What are the top 5 FTSE 100 shares?

| Michelle Freeman

The FTSE 100 is a popular hunting ground for shares to buy -- but what really makes a share top…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

5.6%+ yields! Could these FTSE 100 dividend stocks supercharge my income?

| Royston Wild

Stock market volatility in 2022 has left many top dividend stocks packing giant yields. Should I buy these beloved income…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 bargain stocks to buy today

| Paul Summers

A nasty year so far for markets means there are bargain stocks aplenty. Paul Summers picks out two he'd be…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming for a £1,000 monthly dividend income using Warren Buffett’s method

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I believe investing using Warren Buffett's method can unlock significant monthly dividend income, even when starting from scratch.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks for August

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth shares they’d buy in August, which included technology stocks and…

Read more »