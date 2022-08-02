Home » Investing Articles » Synthomer shares tank 12%! Is this a big dividend buying opportunity?

Synthomer shares tank 12%! Is this a big dividend buying opportunity?

Synthomer shares took a hammering on Tuesday after the earning update disappointed investors. But maybe now is the time to buy Synthomer stock?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) shares have been on a downward track since the height of the pandemic. The firm, which makes products like latex gloves, surged as the virus spread around the world and demand for its goods skyrocketed.

But the share price has been sliding since mid-2021. And today it fell 11% in morning trading. However, I still see plenty of value in this British-based chemicals business.

In fact, I’m already a shareholder in Synthomer, and I benefitted from the last big dividend payout, although I am down overall.

So let’s take a closer look at its performance and see whether I should buy more.

Profits halved but management confident

The headline data from the earnings report on Tuesday was that profits for the six months to 30 June more than halved year on year. Pre-tax profit fell to £114.7m from £272.4m in the same period a year earlier.

However, Synthomer’s management struck a confident note, highlighting that all segments had grown apart from the elastomers arm and that revenues were up 8.6% to £1.33bn. The firm noted that the elastomers arm performed exceptionally well in the prior year due to peak demand for nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) related to the Covid pandemic.

Chief executive Michael Willome said: “These results demonstrate the solid performance of the business compared to pre pandemic levels with EBITDA significantly ahead of 2020 and 2019 and good levels of organic profit growth“.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to £173.1m from £322.7m a year earlier. However, EDITDA remained ahead of the £100.2m generated in 2020 and the £99.7m seen in 2019.

Earnings per share came in at 19p versus 49p a year earlier.

Why I’m bullish on Synthomer

Profits from the elastomers segment dropped from £224m in the first six months of 2021, to just £41.8m in the last six months. But we all knew this was coming eventually. Elastomers include products like latex gloves that were much in demand during the pandemic.

But this is a growing business that appears to be using its pandemic profits to create a stable platform for future growth. Earnings in functional solutions and industrial specialities grew substantially, while acrylate monomers showed modest growth. The newly acquired adhesive technologies division added £18m in earnings.

I also think the stock represents good value. It currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of around 11. That’s certainly not expensive for a company that is growing in all but one of its business segments.

Synthomer has remained confident on its strategy for growth throughout the year. The company recently said that it has a “proven growth strategy” that will contribute to the business’s development in the coming years.

And while demand for latex gloves and other elastomers is clearly normalising, the persistent nature of Covid is likely to keep demand above pre-pandemic levels for some time.

Would I buy Synthomer stock?

At the current price, yes, I would buy more Synthomer stock for my portfolio. I appreciate the business is going through a transitionary period with the adhesive technologies acquisition and a new CEO, but I see this as a cheap, growing business.

It still has an attractive dividend yield of around 6.5%, having cut the dividend payments from 8.7p to 4p. Until today, the dividend yield sat around 13%, although it clearly wasn’t sustainable.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox owns shares in Synthomer. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Synthomer. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Cheerful mature couple sitting and managing expenses at home.
Investing Articles

Nearly 50 years of income growth! Here’s why I’m finally buying this top UK dividend stock

| Ben McPoland

Rising inflation is causing many investors to look for ways to protect their wealth. I think this top UK dividend…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

City brokers expect Rolls-Royce shares to begin producing dividends again from next year. Should I think about buying the stock…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

How interest rates could affect your investments

| Alan Oscroft

Interest rates are climbing as inflation soars. And that's creating stock market uncertainty as the cost of debt rises. Here's…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 top value stocks to buy right now with 8%+ dividend yields

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer already owns this pair of high-yielding UK value stocks. Here he explains why he would happily buy more…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’m copying Warren Buffett to try and turn £1k into £10k now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the points that he's imitating from Warren Buffett that he feels can help to increase…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Tesla shares are up over 25%. Here’s what I’m doing!

| Charlie Keough

After a poor start to the year, Tesla shares are making a comeback. So, is now the time for this…

Read more »

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest for retirement income of £2,000 each month

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer digs into his plan to invest for retirement by applying a trio of well-established but powerful investing principles.

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

Down 25%, Greggs’ shares, not sausage rolls, are tempting me! But I have concerns

| Dr. James Fox

Greggs shares gained on Tuesday morning after a positive earnings report that highlighted soaring sales, despite a tough operating environment.

Read more »