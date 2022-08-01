Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett: 3 key investing rules the world’s top investor follows

Warren Buffett: 3 key investing rules the world’s top investor follows

Warren Buffett uses a trio of well-established principles when buying shares. Our writer explains why he thinks they can help him invest.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Billionaire Warren Buffett has a fair claim to being the world’s top investor, I would say. He has an incredible record of picking shares, stretching over decades.

Buffett has refined his approach over time, but at its core have always been some key investing rules he learned from Ben Graham. Three of them are central to the Buffett method.

Buying businesses not shares

A lot of people look at the share price of a company and decide whether or not to invest based just on that.

But a share is a sliver of a business. Buffett reckons that what matters for a share is how good the overall business is. He does not just invest in shares because they have a low price-to-earnings ratio, for example. Instead, he asks whether the business overall has attractive economic features. For example, does it own strong brands like Coca-Cola? Does it have infrastructure assets that would be hard to replicate, like National Grid? Does it benefit from a large installed base, like Apple?

If the business is attractive, Buffett then looks to see whether the share price can offer him value. He is not just shopping for bargains. An attractive price may not be a ‘cheap’ one – but if the business is of high enough quality, it could still turn out to offer value.

Meet Mr  Market

Another key element of the Warren Buffett method of investing is treating share price movements in a particular way.

A lot of investors get panicked when share prices move. When prices tumble, they may dump their shares at a loss. When the stock market rallies, some investors buy shares just in the hope that prices will keep increasing.

Having a calm head is a big asset in the markets. The way Buffett looks at share prices involves an imaginary character called Mr Market who offers to buy or sell him shares every day. That is actually quite unusual. As Buffett points out, if you owned half a petrol station, you would not expect your business partners to name a price every day at which they would buy your stake – or sell you theirs.

The advantage of that is that one has no obligation to buy or sell. Having identified what he regards as great businesses, Buffett bides his time until Mr. Market offers him an attractive price to buy. When the market tumbles, if the investment case has not changed, then Buffett typically does not sell his shares even while other investors panic.

Margin of safety

The third key principle in Warren Buffett’s investing style is always to have a margin of safety.

He does not dabble in businesses that look a bit better than average, or pay a share price that could be good value only if everything goes right for a company in future. Instead, Buffett looks for investments that are priced attractively enough to give him some cushion even if the business does not live up to its full potential.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Could 2022 be the turnaround year for easyJet shares?

| Christopher Ruane

The easyJet share price has fallen heavily in recent years. Our writer explains why he thinks it might start to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Why did the International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price climb 10% in July?

| Alan Oscroft

Is the International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price finally set for a long-term recovery on the back of a second-quarter…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Down 20%, are Rio Tinto shares a no-brainer buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Rio Tinto shares are down over the last year as profits have sunk. But maybe now is a good time…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The IPF share price jumped by a third last week. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Strong dividend news boosted the IPF share price sharply last week. Our writer considers whether now is a good time…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Could these top penny stocks be the new Amazon.com?

| Royston Wild

Buying small-cap stocks like Amazon once was can help supercharge an investor's wealth. Could these penny stocks also prove to…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 of the best UK growth shares to buy now

| Kevin Godbold

Growth shares are an important part of my diversified portfolio. This month I bought these three to hold for the…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Should I buy Haleon shares or GSK after the demerger?

| Charlie Carman

GSK has spun off its consumer health arm, making Haleon shares' debut Europe's biggest listing for a over a decade.…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy BP shares ahead of the earnings update?

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares have done well this year. But they haven't performed as well as peers after withdrawing from the Russian…

Read more »