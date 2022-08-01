Home » Investing Articles » Could 2022 be the turnaround year for easyJet shares?

Could 2022 be the turnaround year for easyJet shares?

The easyJet share price has fallen heavily in recent years. Our writer explains why he thinks it might start to move up in 2022 — and what he plans to do about it.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach

Image source: Getty Images

It has been a bad year for shareholders in easyJet (LSE: EZJ), with the company valuation falling 44% in 12 months. But that is just the latest chapter in a bad run for the easyJet share price. It has now lost almost three quarters of its value since June 2018.

However, aviation demand is recovering. For much of the world the travel market is starting to look much more like it did before the pandemic. So could 2022 be the year when the easyJet share price starts to gain altitude again?

The company’s most recent trading statement gives grounds for optimism. Although the firm still recorded a headline loss before tax of £114m for its third quarter, that was far better than the £318m it lost during the same period last year.                

Passenger demand is back in a big way. The company carried 22m passengers during the period, compared to just 3m during the same quarter the year before. One of the things the company did during the pandemic was to reshape its route network and capacity so it was ready to spring back to life once people were flying more again.

I think the company is now seeing the benefit of that forward planning. Its planes flew with 88% of seats taken. A focus on increasing ancillary revenue from passengers by selling things like insurance is also paying rewards. Such revenues per passenger are up by more than half compared to before the pandemic.

In the current quarter, the company expects to have capacity back to 90% of pre-pandemic levels, with 90% of seats taken. On the demand side of its business, at least, easyJet is starting to get close to the business it used to be.

easyJet share price risks

But for an airline to make money, it does not just need to fly passengers. It needs to fly profitable passengers.

While demand may be back, the cost side of the business now is different to what it used to be. The airline industry is wrestling with high fuel costs, which could continue for years. On top of that, disruption at many airports is adding costs for operators. easyJet set aside £133m last quarter because of such disruption.

The past several years have imposed big costs on easyJet that I think have scarred the business for the long-term. The company now has almost twice as many shares in circulation as it did in 2019. So even if the business recovers fully to its pre-pandemic levels, that does not mean the earnings per share would match what we saw back then.

Ready for take-off?

I think the easyJet business performance is headed in the right direction. Management seems to be doing a good job getting the airline back into shape. I think that could mean 2022 might start to see a turnaround in the easyJet share price.

However, as with many airline shares, there are so many factors outside the company’s control that can affect both demand and costs. The past several years have shown that very clearly and painfully for existing shareholders. So I will not be buying the shares.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Why did the International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price climb 10% in July?

| Alan Oscroft

Is the International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price finally set for a long-term recovery on the back of a second-quarter…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Down 20%, are Rio Tinto shares a no-brainer buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Rio Tinto shares are down over the last year as profits have sunk. But maybe now is a good time…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The IPF share price jumped by a third last week. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Strong dividend news boosted the IPF share price sharply last week. Our writer considers whether now is a good time…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Could these top penny stocks be the new Amazon.com?

| Royston Wild

Buying small-cap stocks like Amazon once was can help supercharge an investor's wealth. Could these penny stocks also prove to…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 of the best UK growth shares to buy now

| Kevin Godbold

Growth shares are an important part of my diversified portfolio. This month I bought these three to hold for the…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Should I buy Haleon shares or GSK after the demerger?

| Charlie Carman

GSK has spun off its consumer health arm, making Haleon shares' debut Europe's biggest listing for a over a decade.…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett: 3 key investing rules the world’s top investor follows

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett uses a trio of well-established principles when buying shares. Our writer explains why he thinks they can help…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy BP shares ahead of the earnings update?

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares have done well this year. But they haven't performed as well as peers after withdrawing from the Russian…

Read more »