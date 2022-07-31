Home » Investing Articles » Will Lloyds shares keep falling in August?

Will Lloyds shares keep falling in August?

Lloyds shares have lost a lot of ground since peaking at 56p in late January. But recent quarterly results look sound and the dividend is up. What next?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

This calendar year has not been great so far for shareholders of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY). At their 52-week high, Lloyds shares peaked at 56p on 17 January 2022. Alas, it’s mostly been all downhill ever since for the stock of the Black Horse bank.

Lloyds shares slide in 2022

For the first two months of this year, Lloyds shares showed some strength, rising well above the 47.8p at which they closed out 2021. But then Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, global stock markets went into a tailspin. At their 52-week low, the stock slumped to just 38.1p on 7 March, before rebounding in March.

The bank’s results looked fine to me

On Wednesday, 27 July, the lender released its latest quarterly results to the end of June. Pre-tax profit was over £2bn, marginally ahead of the year-before figure and beating analysts’ average estimate of £1.6bn. These results were helped by higher interest rates, which have boosted Lloyds’ net interest margin.

In another positive sign, the UK’s largest mortgage lender raised its full-year guidance in these results. However, the group has warned that red-hot inflation could hit future profits as hard-pressed customers struggle to repay their debts. Thus, Lloyds added to its £200m loan-loss reserves in the second quarter.

These results looked positive to me — and Lloyds shares jumped when the market opened on Wednesday. As a bonus, the group lifted its interim cash dividend by around a fifth to 0.8p per share.

Lloyds looks rock-solid, for now

In many ways, I like the look of the modern-day Lloyds as a ‘boring’ retail bank. It has a huge book of mortgages with low loan-to-value ratios. Its revenues and profits are growing — albeit slowly — and the group is controlling and cutting costs. So what’s not to like?

The problem is that Lloyds’ latest figures reflect the recent past and not the future. With inflation (rising consumer prices) soaring to 9.4% in the year to June, British consumers face a cost-of-living crisis. Also, rising interest rates make borrowing more expensive, both for individuals and companies. And the war in Ukraine has sent energy prices skyrocketing, triggering fears of a global slowdown or even a recession.

What next for the stock price?

At the end of June, my wife bought Lloyds shares for our family portfolio. The price has since risen a bit, but I still regard this stock as cheap, based on these fundamentals:

Share price44.43p
12-month change-5%
Market value£30.7bn
Price-to-earnings ratio7.5
Earnings yield13.3%
Dividend yield4.7%
Dividend cover2.8
*Share price as at market close on Thursday, 28 July 2022

As you can see, Lloyds stock currently offers a dividend yield approaching 5% a year, comfortably ahead of the FTSE 100 index’s yearly cash yield around 4%. Even better, this payout is covered almost three times by earnings, which leaves scope for future uplifts.

However, I’m really not expecting Lloyds shares to leap during August and September. Typically, UK share prices experience a lull during the summer months, driven down by lower liquidity due to reduced trading levels. Also, I don’t expect this stock to break the 50p barrier any time soon. But if the share price keeps falling, I might even buy more shares!

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Lloyds Banking Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to start a Stocks and Shares ISA ever?

| Alan Oscroft

New investors might be scared to start their first Stocks and Shares ISA during gloomy times like the present. Here's…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares to buy before the market rebounds!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why a potential recovery in the stock market is prompting him to add these two FTSE 100…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 into dividend stocks to generate passive income for life

| Stephen Wright

With money to invest in August, I’m looking at two dividend stocks to boost my monthly income. The first is…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I plan to make passive income for life with just £15 a week

| Harshil Patel

With 13% dividend yields on offer, shares can be an excellent way to earn passive income. Our writer outlines a…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I just bought Paypal stock after it fell 70%

| Christopher Ruane

Paypal stock has plummeted in the past 12 months. But our writer likes the business model and has added the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £7,000 using the Warren Buffett method!

| Royston Wild

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has made his name (and his fortune) by not following the herd. Here's how I'd spend…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Down a third, eBay shares look cheap to me

| Christopher Ruane

After losing a third of their value in the past year, eBay shares have caught our writer's eye. Here he…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to buy today for 8% dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has a list of UK shares to buy now for his portfolio. These two high-yielders make the list…

Read more »