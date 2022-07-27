Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today to build long-term wealth

Edward Sheldon explains how he’s using a growth investing strategy to build his Stocks and Shares ISA and long-term wealth.

Published
Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the best ways to build long-term wealth in the UK. These ISAs offer access to a wide range of growth assets including UK shares, international shares, investment funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). More importantly though, all gains are completely tax-free.

I have a Stocks and Shares ISA and contribute to it every year. I’m convinced that if I invest into it regularly, I can build up a substantial sum of money within my account before I retire. With that in mind, here’s a look at how I’d invest £20,000 (for the long term) in my ISA today.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Investment opportunities

There are many different ways to generate wealth from the world’s financial markets. However, one of the easiest ways, in my view, is to capitalise on powerful long-term trends. These can create lucrative opportunities for investors.

Arguably the biggest trend worldwide today is the adoption of technology. Online shopping, mobile payments, video streaming, working from home… we’re all using technology more. And I think this is just the beginning. To my mind, this trend is only likely to accelerate in the years ahead.

So how can I play this theme within my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Technology giants

Well, I reckon a good starting point is the mega-cap technology stocks such as Apple, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, and Microsoft (all US-listed). If I was to invest in these companies, I’d get exposure to smartphones, cloud computing, video and music streaming, digital advertising, e-commerce, artificial intelligence (AI), electronic payments, and much more.

However, I’d also want a bit of exposure to semiconductor companies. Semiconductors are essentially the ‘brains’ of all modern electronics, powering everything from computers to microwaves. One company I’d invest in here is Nvidia, which designs high-performance hardware for gaming, data centres, and AI. I’d also invest in companies that make semiconductor manufacturing equipment such as ASML.

UK shares

It’s worth pointing out that it isn’t essential to invest in US stocks to get exposure to technology. On the London Stock Exchange, there are plenty of innovative tech companies, particularly in the small-cap space.

Some examples of UK tech stocks I like include property home-finding website Rightmove, identity management specialist GB Group, and digital transformation outfit Kainos. I’d buy all three for my ISA today.

Diversifying my ISA

Of course, I wouldn’t want to go ‘all-in’ on tech. I’d need to have exposure to other sectors to reduce risk. One sector I’d certainly want to have exposure to is healthcare.

Over the long term, healthcare should benefit from the world’s ageing population (another major trend). Smith & Nephew, which specialises in joint replacements, is one stock I’d buy here.

Consumer staples could also be a good diversifier. A stock I’d buy here is alcoholic beverages company Diageo. In the long run, it looks set to benefit from rising wealth across the emerging markets.

Long-term gains

I’ll point out that this growth-focused strategy is a higher-risk approach that could be volatile at times. In the short term, I’d expect the value of my Stocks and Shares ISA to fluctuate.

However, in the long term, I’d expect this approach to generate strong returns. And build up my wealth significantly.

Ed Sheldon has positions in ASML Holding, Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Diageo, GB Group, Kainos, Microsoft, Nvidia, Rightmove, and Smith & Nephew. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML Holding, Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Diageo, Kainos, Microsoft, Rightmove, and Smith & Nephew. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

